Drive Away Your Monday Blues With These Amazing Cocktail Recipes
1-MIN READ

Drive Away Your Monday Blues With These Amazing Cocktail Recipes

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 19:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Make these classic cocktails at the comfort of your home.



Not only are these cocktails really easy to make, but they are also extraordinarily tasty. Cheers!

It is yet another Monday and most people are sulking just imagining the kind of week that they are going to be having. Some might have a great week ahead but others not so much, however, there is literally nothing that a good cocktail cannot fix- which is exactly why you need to take a look at these splendid recipes.

Jazzed up Highball

A classic, whisky and ginger ale but jazzed up with a couple of dashes of Angostura (or your favourite brand of ) bitters.

Ingredients and Process-

  • 60ml of whisky
  • Pour into a chilled highball glass
  • Add 2-4 dashes of bitter
  • Add to chilled highball glass, add ice, stir to chill and combine
  • Top off with ~90 ml of chilled ginger ale
  • Garnish with a lemon wheel or orange

John Collins

Basically a whisky tom collins (originally with Gin) and lengthened with soda water. If you can get yellow Italian lemons they will taste much better in this drink than Indian nimbu.

Ingredients and Process:-

  • 60 ml DEWAR’S whisky
  • 25ml fresh lemon juice
  • 25ml sugar syrup (1:1 sugar to water by weight)
  • Add to chilled highball glass, add ice, stir to chill and combine.
  • Top off with ~90 of chilled soda water.
  • Garnish with a lemon or orange twist.

Making cocktails at home is a really easy job, all you need is a great stirrer and a peg measurer. Plus, if you are making cocktails at home, you will instantly be saving up a lot of money and the best part about it is the fact that you can sip on your drinks in the comfort of your home, does it ever get better than that? These recipes are for sure going to make you the soul of a party because of how good and exquisite they are going to taste. So, start whipping up the drinks!

first published:May 01, 2023, 19:49 IST
