Dust and Red Wine Stains Won’t Stand a Chance with These Tips for Cleaning Upholstery

Carpets and upholstered furniture can make a home more comfortable and visually appealing, while also providing noise reduction and better footing. However, everyday use can cause them to accumulate dirt from sources such as skin cells, crumbs, pet hair, and spilled drinks. Regular cleaning is necessary to maintain their appearance, prolong their lifespan, and promote hygiene, which is especially important for households with young children or allergy sufferers. Ayesha Prasad, AGM Marketing, Karcher India shares tips for cleaning upholstery.

Vacuum carpets once a week

Rugs and carpets should be thoroughly vacuumed at least once a week. Active floor nozzles with motorised roller as well as vacuum cleaners, which detect the degree of contamination via sensors and automatically set the suction power accordingly, are perfect. For optimal cleaning power the nozzle should not be moved back and forth too quickly. A slow and smooth motion is better. A turbo nozzle can improve the result on fixed textile floor coverings. Special pet hair brushes facilitate vacuuming in households with four-legged friends! It is important that the hair is removed from the brush after the task. Otherwise, the cleaning power decreases very quickly.

Cleaning upholstered furniture

Like rugs and carpets, upholstered furniture can also be vacuumed. The vacuuming is gentle and comfortable with reduced suction power and an upholstery nozzle. A pneumatic turbo upholstery nozzle ensures particularly thorough vacuuming. It reliably removes deeply embedded dirt, pet hair and mites, which can also be found in the sofas.

Particularly when cleaning upholstered furniture compact and handy battery-powered vacuum cleaners have proven very practical. These cordless devices can be moved more flexibly than large vacuum cleaners. Crumbs that disappear in the gap between seat cushion and armrest stand no chance with an additional, narrow crevice nozzle.

Good for allergy sufferers: Vacuum cleaner with water filter

Vacuum cleaners with water filter are an alternative to the vacuum cleaner with filter bag. They bind the absorbed dirt in the water bath. Because these devices also pick up mites, fungal spores and flower pollen, they are particularly suitable for allergy sufferers. Positive side effect: The air blown out during vacuuming is fresher thanks to the water filtration, meaning a pleasant indoor climate when house cleaning.

Spray extraction cleaners for heavy dirt and stains

If carpets or upholstered furniture are subject to heavy-duty use, e.g. in the dining area, playroom or hall, then regular vacuuming no longer yields the desired effect after a while. Carpets appear worn and upholstery has traces of unsightly stains because during vacuuming only surface dirt is vacuumed.

At this stage it is time for deep cleaning with the spray extraction cleaner. During spray extraction cleaning detergent and water are sprayed onto the textile surface and removed from the fibres with the dirt by suction. This process may need to be repeated several times for stubborn dirt. Not only carpets are fresh and clean again. The method is also suitable for spot cleaning, e.g. of spilt drinks on upholstered furniture, mattresses and car seats.

Spray extraction cleaners enable the removal of dirt deeply embedded between the textile fibres, grease residues and odours. Spray extraction cleaning has proven very effective for textile floor coverings in open-plan living and cooking areas. It visibly improves the appearance and extends the lifetime of carpets and upholstery.

