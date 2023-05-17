Dust Storm: Effective Tips And Home Remedies To Shield Yourself

New Delhi witnessed a dust storm that swept across the city on Tuesday, shrouding it like a blanket. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a significant decline in air quality, while visibility plummeted to a mere 1,000 meters. With health concerns looming, it is crucial to heighten our guard and take precautionary measures to safeguard against potential health problems. Let’s delve into the adverse effects of dust storms on health and the importance of exercising caution to protect ourselves.
Tips on how to protect yourself from dust storm:
- Stay indoors, especially if you are prone to health problems.
- Close all windows, doors, and vents to prevent dust from entering your living space.
- When venturing outside, wear a mask (such as a P2 or P3 mask) that covers your mouth and nose to filter out dust particles.
- Avoid engaging in outdoor physical activities.
- For individuals with asthma, remain indoors with closed windows, doors, and vents. Adhere to your asthma or treatment plan, taking preventive medication as prescribed and refraining from outdoor exercise.
- If driving during a dust storm, activate the ‘recirculation’ air intake in your car to minimize dust infiltration. Reduce speed if visibility is compromised, and be prepared to pull over and stop if visibility becomes extremely poor.
Home remedies if you are suffering from Dust allergies:
- Air filters have proven to be instrumental in enhancing indoor air quality by effectively filtering and purifying the surrounding air. The utilization of air filters can play a pivotal role in alleviating dust allergies and improving overall respiratory health by creating cleaner and healthier indoor environments.
- Apple cider vinegar has been hailed as a natural remedy for dust allergies, thanks to its purported anti-inflammatory and expectorant properties. Believed to help alleviate symptoms akin to those experienced during colds, this natural elixir holds promise in providing relief. Let’s delve into the potential benefits of apple cider vinegar as a remedy for dust allergies and explore how it may offer support in managing allergy symptoms and promoting overall respiratory well-being.
- Drink herbal teas, such as chamomile or nettle, known for their anti-inflammatory properties.
- Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids to support your immune system.
- Apply a warm compress to your eyes to soothe itchiness and irritation.
- To ease nasal congestion caused by dust allergies, natural remedies can offer a comforting solution. Two such remedies worth considering are eucalyptus oil and steam inhalation. Eucalyptus oil is known for its potential decongestant properties, while steam inhalation helps to moisturize the nasal passages and relieve congestion.