Early Diagnosis And Intervention Is Important For Kids With Autism

Early diagnosis and timely intervention is critical in improving the long term outcomes for children diagnosed with autism/ autism spectrum disorders (ASD). Research has indicated that early intervention programmes that involve family training, speech therapy, hearing impairment services, physical therapy, and nutrition services can dramatically improve the child’s overall development.

“Early intervention takes advantage of the “plasticity" of a young child’s brain which is still developing and hence is more adaptable to change. Early intervention can help to create new neural pathways that promote learning and progress in all spheres,” says Dr Sheetal Sharda, Clinical Geneticist, Director-Clinical Genomics Development and Implementation, Neuberg Centre for Genomic Medicine.

Recent guidelines recommend starting an integrated developmental and behavioral therapy as soon as autism is diagnosed or even suspected. This approach can help children develop the skills to communicate, interact with others, and manage their social and emotional behavior, which can positively impact long-term outcomes. Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is a type of therapeutic intervention that can improve social, communication, and learning skills through reinforcement techniques.

“By starting early therapy, children have a better chance of developing the skills they need to succeed in school and beyond. They have better language and motor skills, which can help them to communicate and interact with others more effectively,” adds Dr Sharda.

In a recent study conducted in a tertiary care pediatric setting, researchers studied the impact of early age of diagnosis of ASD and initiation of specific interventions for the long term outcomes. The study emphasized on the importance of early detection and intervention for children with ASD. They addressed the reasons for delay in treatment and concluded that that children with autism should receive the help they need as early as possible.

“Studies have also shown that some children who receive early intervention make so much progress that they are no longer on the autism spectrum scale when they are older. These children often share similar characteristics, such as higher than average IQ and better language and motor skills with their peer groups,” opines Dr Sharda.

Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for children with ASD. By starting treatment early, children have a better chance of reaching their full potential. Some children will no longer meet the diagnostic criteria for the ASD, allowing them to lead fulfilling and successful lives.

