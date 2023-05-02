Early Diagnosis of Infertility Is Important for Its Treatment and Management

A person’s overall health and well-being is impacted by gender. This is because there are biological gender differences. Women’s overall health and well-being deserve as much attention as their reproductive health as they are the keystone of a family. Their physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing contribute to strengthening the social fabric of society.

In case she is older than 35 years of age, there should be no hesitation to consult an infertility specialist even earlier. Miscarriages also contribute to infertility and should be treated with attention. Some of the contributing factors for women facing infertility can be advancing age, physical problems, hormone imbalances, pelvic disorders and lifestyle or environmental factors. Causes of female infertility are sometimes complex and need the attention of an infertility specialist as there can be challenges to the diagnosis. Correct diagnosis and treatment can alleviate the suffering of many infertile couples. Please bear in mind that mild modulation and even no treatment can result in natural conception. An early diagnosis can alter the type of care and affect the overall outcome. Early diagnosis is critical as the biological clock ticks away. The earlier a woman seeks help, the more likely is she to conceive, perhaps with less intensive treatment.

Let’s break it down to numbers – Women are born with half a million to one eggs and these are limited unlike in men who continue to produce sperm throughout most of their lives. The eggs reduce to a few hundred thousand by the time an adolescent girl begins to menstruate and ovulate. These reach a thousand by perimenopause and as a woman stands on the threshold of menopause these reduce to a few hundred! With time, both the quantity and quality of a woman’s eggs reduce. This is why it is harder to get pregnant when a woman is older.

The peak fertility age of a woman is between 24 to 34. After this period, fertility begins to reduce at 36 years, with a significant decline at 37. When a woman reaches her forties, the chances of pregnancy drop significantly both naturally and with IVF. Many women in their early thirties feel that it is too early to see a specialist when they start trying to conceive. However, meeting a specialist is a good idea even if there is a problem with the male partner. A specialist’s opinion can decrease your time to pregnancy and maximise the chances of conceiving.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here