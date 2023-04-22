Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle Depicts How We Can Save The Planet

WORLD EARTH DAY 2023 GOOGLE DOODLE: Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 to promote environmental awareness and protection. Today’s annual Earth Day Google Doodle highlights how individuals and communities can work together in big and small ways to take action against climate change. On Earth Day, people all over the globe honour the achievements of the environmental movement and consider areas where further climate justice is needed.

On Earth Day, Google come up with a special doodle to raise awareness about environmental issues and celebrate the planet’s biodiversity. The doodle often features themes such as nature, sustainability, and climate action.

In today’s Doodle, which is made from real leaves, there’s a spectrum of actions we can take in our day-to-day that can add up to make a real difference, the tech giant said.

WORLD EARTH DAY 2023: THINGS TO DO

At Home

Opting to air dry laundry instead of using the dryer How/What We Consume

Practicing a plant-based diet or opting for plant-based options when possible How We Get Around

Walking or riding a bike instead of driving, when possible.

“Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change. Go here to learn more about climate change and other ways you can take action,” Google said.

EARTH DAY: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

International Mother Earth Day or Earth Day aims to spread awareness and bring people together to protect the environment, which is undergoing rapid changes. Increased pollution levels, climate change, and loss of biodiversity are some of the prominent issues that need our attention.

Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 when Senator Gaylord Nelson raised concerns regarding the degrading environmental conditions. Millions of protestors came out on the streets in the US, demanding action on environmental damage.

It is easy to pass the buck than accept our responsibilities to improve the condition of our planet. But it is now time to come together to make concentrated efforts to save Earth.

