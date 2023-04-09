Easter 2023: 6 Cocktail Recipes That Are Perfect For Your Sunday Brunch

EASTER 2023: Easter is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the occasion than by enjoying it with family and friends? To elevate your Easter brunch with the most delightful of flavours, let’s help you plan your drink menu. Whether you’re hosting a brunch or dinner, or just looking for a fun way to unwind after a long day, these Easter-inspired cocktail recipes are sure to hit the spot.

From refreshing spritzers to creamy egg-based drinks, each recipe is sure to impress your guests and add a festive touch to your celebration. So, bring out your shakers and mix up some of these tasty concoctions to make this Easter a truly memorable one.

The Bunny Hop

This light and refreshing cocktail are perfect for a warm Easter day. The recipe for the beverage is given below:

Ingredients Required:

1 1/2 oz. vodka

1 oz. peach schnapps

1 oz. orange juice

1 oz. cranberry juice

Splash of grenadine

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until well combined. Strain into a glass filled with ice and garnish with a skewered peach slice and cherry.

Carrot Cake Martini

This dessert-inspired cocktail is a must-try for any carrot cake lover. Here are what ingredients you’ll need:

Ingredients Required:

2 oz. vanilla vodka

1 oz. amaretto liqueur

1 oz. carrot juice

1 oz. half-and-half

Dash of cinnamon

Method:

Mix all the components in a shaker with ice and shake thoroughly. Then pour the contents into a martini glass that has been chilled beforehand and add a dash of cinnamon on top for decoration.

Peeps Cocktail

For a playful and colorful Easter drink, try this Peeps-inspired cocktail.

Ingredients Required:

2 oz. marshmallow vodka

1 oz. triple sec

1 oz. lemon juice

Splash of grenadine

Pink sugar crystals, for rimming

Method:

Rim glass with pink sugar crystals. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until well combined. Strain into the prepared glass and garnish with a Peeps marshmallow.

Cadbury Creme Egg Cocktail

For a truly indulgent Easter treat, try this rich chocolate cocktail. To make this:

Ingredients Required:

2 oz. chocolate liqueur

1 oz. Bailey’s Irish Cream

1 oz. half-and-half

1 Cadbury Creme Egg, chopped

Whipped cream, for topping

Method:

Mix the chocolate liqueur, Bailey’s, half-and-half, and chopped Cadbury Creme Egg in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cocoa powder.

Easter Egg Cocktail

Ingredients Required:

1 1/2 oz. vanilla vodka

1 oz. white chocolate liqueur

1/2 oz. blue curaçao

1 oz. cream

1/2 oz. simple syrup

Shaved white chocolate for garnish

Method:

To prepare the Spring Fling drink, mix all the ingredients together in a shaker containing ice, except for the shaved white chocolate. Shake the mixture with intensity, and then strain it into a glass that has been pre-chilled. Finally, add the shaved white chocolate as a garnish on top.

Hot Cross Bun Cocktail

This spicy and warming cocktail is perfect for a chilly Easter evening. Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients Required:

2 oz. spiced rum

1 oz. honey syrup

1 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. apple cider

Dash of cinnamon

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake thoroughly. Pour the mixture into a glass filled with ice and adorn it with a slice of apple and a dash of cinnamon.

