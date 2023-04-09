Easter 2023: From Roast Lamb to Hot Cross Buns, Discover the Best Dishes Around The World

EASTER 2023: Easter is a significant holiday around the world. It is a time for contemplation and family gatherings. One of the key components of Easter is having special meals with family and friends. Every country has its unique traditions when it comes to Easter dishes.

From desserts to savoury delicacies, Easter dishes are deeply rooted in cultural and religious beliefs, and play a crucial role in the celebrations. So, whether it is roast lamb, hot cross buns, or decorated eggs, let’s explore the top 10 Easter dishes from around the world.

Hot Cross Buns (United Kingdom)

This is a traditional Easter dish in many countries, particularly in the United Kingdom. These sweet, spiced buns are made with raisins or currants and marked with a cross on the top, representing the crucifixion of Jesus. Roast Lamb (Australia)

Roast lamb is a traditional Easter dish in Australia. The dish represents the sacrificial lamb. Roast lamb is normally seasoned with garlic, rosemary, and lemon, and served with roasted vegetables. Colomba di Pasqua (Italy)

This is a traditional Easter cake from Italy. It is shaped like a dove and made with flour, sugar, butter, candied fruit, and almonds. It is typically served with a sweet glaze and sprinkles. Capirotada (Mexico)

This Mexican bread pudding is made using bread, cheese, raisins, brown sugar, cinnamon, and cloves. It represents the crucifixion of Jesus. White Borscht (Poland)

Although it is not limited to the Easter holiday, white borscht, also known as zurek, is frequently consumed during this time. This soup is made from soured rye flour, sausages, and hard-boiled eggs. Easter Eggs

This traditional Easter dish is widely popular in many countries around the world. In Christianity, eggs symbolise new life and rebirth. Decorated eggs are often given as gifts, and they can be used in various recipes. Fanesca (Ecuador)

Fanesca is a traditional Easter stew from Ecuador. It is made with a mixture of grains, beans, vegetables, fish, and flavoured with spices such as cumin and coriander. It is typically served with fried empanadas and hard-boiled eggs. Mammi (Finland)

Mammi is a traditional Finnish Easter dessert. It is made with rye flour, malted rye, water, and spices such as cinnamon and cloves. It is typically served with cream or milk. Tsoureki (Greece)

Bread is considered a symbol of life in both pagan and Christian cultures and there is no better example than the Tsoureki. Once baked, the sweet braided bread is adorned with red eggs, which represent the blood of Christ. Pashka – (Russia)

A Russian dessert with deep symbolic meaning,Pashka is made in the shape of a pyramid to represent Jesus Christ’s tomb. It is adorned with religious imagery, such as the Cyrillic letters “XB" which signify the resurrection of Christ. Made with cheese, butter, sugar, egg yolks, and dried fruits, Pashka is traditionally enjoyed on Easter Sunday, alongside another dish called Kulich.

This Easter, try any of these dishes and explore the rich cuisine associated with the festival.

