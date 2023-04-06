Easter 2023: Impress Your Guests with These Easter 2023 Recipes

Easter is just around the corner and it’s the perfect time to start planning your festive meal. Whether you’re hosting a large gathering or having a cozy dinner with your loved ones, delicious food is always an important part of any celebration. Here are some mouth-watering Easter recipes that are sure to impress your guests and satisfy your taste buds. From traditional dishes like panna cota and hot cross buns to modern twists on classic recipes, we’ve got you covered. For the season of chocolate eggs and soft hot cross buns, add these sumptuous desserts to your Easter weekend menu. So get ready to dive into the world of Easter cuisine and discover some new favorites to add to your recipe collection.

Seared Spiced Fish with Carrot Purée by Vaibhav Kaushik, Sous Chef, Hotel The Royal Plaza

Ingredients

Carrot Puree

3 1/2 cups (400 g) carrot slices

1 stalk celery, chopped

1 shallot, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 1/4 cups (310 ml) chicken broth

2 tbsp (30 ml) butter

Fish Marination

1 tbsp sweet paprika

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp French mustard

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 1/2 lb (675 g) firm sea bass, cut into steaks

2 tbsp (30 ml) butter

Salt and pepper

Method

Carrot Purée

In a large pot, bring the chicken broth to a boil with the carrots, celery, shallot and garlic. Let simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the carrots are tender.

In a food processor or with an immersion blender, purée the vegetables and butter until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm.

Fish

In a large dish, combine the mustard, paprika, garlic powder, sugar, celery salt and cayenne pepper. Press one side of each fillet into the spice mixture.

In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown the fish in the butter, two at a time, cooking for about 3 minutes per side, starting with the spiced side. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Spread the carrot purée in the middle of the serving plates.

Snickers Easter Egg Blondies

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

2 tsp vanilla extract

12 SNICKERS Minis, chopped and divided

1/2 cup prepared vanilla frosting

1 oz pastel purple candy melts, melted

1 oz pastel yellow candy melts, melted

1 oz pastel blue candy melts, melted

Method

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line greased 9-inch square baking pan with enough parchment paper to overhang edges. Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt; set aside.

Melt butter in saucepan set over medium heat; stir in brown sugar. Remove from heat. Transfer to large bowl and let cool completely.

Whisk in egg and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture until just combined. Fold in half of the chopped SNICKERS Minis. Scrape batter into prepared baking pan; smooth top.

Bake on middle rack of oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until only a few moist crumbs adhere to toothpick inserted in center; let cool completely on rack.

Remove from pan and remove parchment paper. Spread frosting over top. Using 2-inch egg-shaped cookie cutters, cut out 12 blondie eggs (reserve remaining blondies for another use).

Decorate eggs with melted candy melts. Sprinkle with remaining chopped Snickers Minis.

Chocolate-Spiked Panna Cotta Made with Chopped Galaxy Fusions

Ingredients

6 GALAXY FUSIONS chocolate, chopped

2 cups whole milk

1 ¼ tablespoon gelatin

4 cups heavy cream

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

Spray ramekins with oil and set aside.

Combine milk and gelatin until gelatin is dissolved.

In a medium sauce pot, combine heavy cream and sugar; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and whisk in chopped chocolate.

When chocolate is fully melted, add the milk and gelatin mixture, combine and add in the vanilla extract.

Pour into the oiled ramekins and chill for 24 hours.

Lemon Pound Cake by Mademoiselle

For the cake

Ingredients

3 cups (375g) refined flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoons salt

1 ½ cups (345 g) unsalted butter, softened

1 ½ cups (300 g) castor sugar

5 eggs

½ cup (120 g) yogurt

⅓ cup (80 ml) lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest, from about 1 lemon

2 tsp vanilla essence

1 cup (240 ml) milk, at room temperature

For the glaze

1 cup (120 g) powdered sugar, sifted

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 c

Mix the dry ingredients. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together until well combined.

Mix the wet ingredients. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the yogurt, lemon juice, vanilla, and lemon zest and beat on medium speed until combined.

Pour the flour mixture into the wet ingredients and begin mixing on low speed. As the mixer runs, slowly pour in the milk. Keep mixing until the batter is completely combined. The batter will be thick.

Transfer the batter to the prepared baking Tin and bake for 55-70 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with only a few moist crumbs attached. Cool the cake in the pan for 10 minutes then invert it onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Make the glaze. Add the powdered sugar and lemon juice to a medium mixing bowl and mix until well combined and no lumps remain. Drizzle the glaze over the cake and let sit until the glaze has set.

Phoenix Recipe by Chef Dhruv Narayan, Mahe, Goa

Ingredients

1 flower Butterfly Pea

60 ml Gin

15 ml Elderflower cordial

10 ml Lime Juice

Soda Top Up

Grapefruit & Rosemary infused ice

Method

Infuse the gin with the butterfly pea for 45 mins

Strain and pour it directly in a white wine glass

Pour the elderflower cordial and lime juice in the same glass

Top up with Soda and put the infused ice cube in the glass

Stir vigorously to mix the drink well and serve.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here