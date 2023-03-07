There’s something so comforting about a simple chilla that can instantly raise your spirits. Trust us, when you are hungry nothing is better than a chilla. Chilla is like an Indian variation of a savoury pancake. Chilla-like pancakes are very soft and floppy. It can be prepared with a variety of homemade batters. You may have taken besan ka chilla, moong dal ka chilla, atte ka chilla, aloo ka chilla, and many more, but there’s still plenty more to try.

We’re curious how many of you have made chawal ka chilla at home. The best thing about this dish is that it requires only a few ingredients.

The best part about this recipe is that you only need soaked rice and vegetables to make these pancakes and prepare a delicious breakfast. You can also take this crunchy snack on vacation or potluck. Now let’s get started.

Ingredients

Rice Flour - Half Cup

Rava (Semolina) - Half Cup

Cumin seed powder - ½ teaspoon

Crushed Black pepper - ½ teaspoon

Red Chilli Powder - ½ teaspoon

A few Chopped Curry Leaves and Green chillies

Chopped Vegetables – ½ cup

Salt to taste

Refined oil

Water, as required to make the rice batter of thin consistency

Procedure:

· In a mixing bowl, combine rice flour and semolina.

· To make lump-free dough, add water slowly and keep stirring.

· Add salt, cumin seeds, crushed black pepper, and red chilli powder to this mixture. Combine thoroughly.

· Chop the green chillies, and curry leaves, and finely chop the vegetables of your preference.

· Grease a nonstick skillet or tawa with oil.

· Pour one ladle of batter onto the heated pan and evenly distribute it in a round shape with the back side of the round ladle. Allow it to cook over high heat until the liquid is evaporated.

· Do not add oil until the mixture appears desiccated. To expedite the cooking, cover it with a lid.

· Pour some oil on the sides and cook and turn the chilla once it appears to be slightly cooked and dry.

· Pour some oil on this side as well, and heat until it is brown and crispy.

Serve with chutney, tomato sauce, or sambar.

