Easy Kitchen Hacks To Reduce Excess Oil In Your Food

Indian dishes are famous around the world for their spice and taste and much of the taste comes from the oil used. There are some instances, however, when we spoil the dish by adding excessive oil. Also, people are shifting towards healthy food choices and they might not prefer eating meals with excessive oil floating on them. It is always easy to remove extra oil from cooked food with the help of a few kitchen hacks. Here are 5 easy kitchen hacks to balance excessive oil in your food:

1. Bread

What you need to do is, while your food is still frying, dry roast a slice or two of bread. Once done with frying, place the food on the slice of bread. What happens? The bread absorbs all the excess oil and fat from fried food.

2. Boiled Potatoes

Boiled potatoes can also be used to reduce the extra oil from vegetables. You should slice the boiled potatoes into big cubes and roast them. Then put them in the vegetable and cook the dish without covering it for five minutes. Take out the potatoes after the stipulated time and keep them aside. You will observe that the potatoes have absorbed the extra gravy oil.

3. Tomato Puree

If there is too much oil in the vegetable, then first remove it from the upper layer of the dish using a spoon. Then cook the tomato puree for a minute and mix it with the vegetables. This will reduce the oil present in the vegetable and also enhance its taste.

4. Corn flour

Corn flour can also be used in lessening the oil from food. For this purpose, first, mix the water and the corn flour properly and cook it for two minutes. It should then be mixed in the vegetable. The excessive oil in the vegetable will decrease and its taste will also improve.

5. Besan

The only thing you need to do is dry roast some besan and mix it in the vegetables. The extra oil will decrease in the vegetable, and its taste will also get better to a great extent.