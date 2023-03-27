Easy Summer Coolers With Chia Seeds That You Can Add To Your Diet

The scorching summer season often leaves you fatigued and dehydrated. You often resort to store-bought coolers or flavoured fruit juices to quench your thirst. These products have added preservatives and do not give you any nutrients.

If you are looking to replace artificial drinks with something more natural, all you need to do is walk up to your kitchen. Sometimes even ordinary ingredients available in homes can be a good alternative to store-bought drinks. Chia seeds are one ingredient that you absolutely must incorporate into your diet. These black and white seeds are rich in nutrients and antioxidants making them an absolute game changer for beating the heat. Chia seeds improve the body’s healthy functioning as they contain minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential components.

Chia seeds are also known to help with weight loss, lower blood pressure and cholesterol, improve digestion, and much more. You should add this superfood to your everyday diet this season. Here are some easy recipes to try out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Ansari (@_cookinmyway)

This detox chia seed drink is a must-have before or after you have had an intense workout session. You can also make this your regular morning drink for a fresh and healthy start to your day. Honey lemon chia seed cooler is a quick and easy weight loss drink. This beverage requires only three-four ingredients. Take a glass, and put four-five ice cubes. Then squeeze in some fresh lemon juice. Add a spoonful of the soaked chia seeds to the mixture. Lastly, add some honey and water and mix well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kup_of_life

Do you want the perfect summer drink to serve your guests? Then we have got you covered. Instead of tea or coffee, serve this refreshing and healthy lemon mint cooler. All you need to make this drink are some lemons, mint leaves, water, honey, and chia seeds. Soak the chia seeds in warm water for about 10 minutes In a mixer, blend lemon juice, mint leaves, water, and honey. Now mix the beverage with the soaked chia seeds and store it in your fridge. Serve it cold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen of My Kitchen • Mona (@queenofmykitchen)

You can get the health benefits of chia seeds with this nutrient-rich juice you can serve for breakfast. Fill a glass jar with two cups of warm water, add six tablespoons of chia seeds. and stir well. Cover the jar and keep it in the refrigerator overnight. At breakfast, combine the chia seed mixture with two cups of fresh cranberry juice (or any fruit juice of your choice) and stir well.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here