Easy Yoga Exercises To Strengthen Your Spine

Sitting for long hours in the same place can negatively impact our health. But in today’s lifestyle, it has become obligatory to sit in one place for hours while working. As a result of this sedentary lifestyle, we tend to gain weight, suffer from bad posture and experience pain in our waist, neck, back, joints, etc. Moreover, this lifestyle affects the functioning of our internal organs as well.

Strengthening your spine can help alleviate these problems. During a recent live session on News18 Hindi’s YouTube channel, Yogacharya Savita Yadav demonstrated some yoga exercises that involve rotating the spine, which can be easily incorporated into your daily routine.

Begin like this:

Assume a meditative posture, such as Padmasana or any other comfortable posture. Interlock the fingers of both hands and lift them up to stretch your body. Inhale deeply and hold your breath. Then release your body and lower your hands. Assume a meditative posture again and close your eyes while taking deep breaths. Focus on your inhalations and exhalations, and you may also chant the word “Om” or offer a prayer. For a more detailed demonstration, please refer to the video link provided.

Side bending exercise

This exercise is effective in reducing fat around the waist. To perform it, sit on the mat in Ardha Padmasana. Raise your right hand towards your ear, keeping it straight and place your left hand on the mat to your left side with the help of your elbow. Now, bend your body towards the left side and hold for some time while breathing. Repeat the process by leaning towards the right side. You need to repeat this exercise 10 to 15 times.

Now, extend your right leg and fold your left leg. Keep your waist and neck straight. Raise your left hand straight up to the ear and bend down to touch your toes while stretching to the left side. Keep your eyes facing forward. Repeat this exercise 10 times. Then, repeat the same exercise by extending your left leg in the same way.

You should extend your legs in the front and ensure they remain straight. Raise both arms above your head. Then, pivot your torso to the left and right while arching your back slightly. You should repeat this motion ten times.

Practice of Vakrasana

For this, you need to sit on the mat with your legs extended in front of you. Then bend your right leg and place your left thigh over it, placing both feet on the mat. Next, try to grasp your right leg by pressing your left knee with your left hand, while keeping your right hand on the floor behind your back and your gaze directed towards the rear. Maintain this posture for a while. You can refer to the video link shared above for a more detailed demonstration.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here