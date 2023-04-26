Eco-Chic: 9 Ways to Introduce Sustainable Options into Your Everyday Wardrobe

As the world becomes more environmentally conscious, many individuals are seeking ways to make sustainable choices in their everyday lives, including in their fashion choices. The fashion industry has a significant impact on the environment, from production and transportation to waste and pollution. However, incorporating sustainable options into your wardrobe doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. There are easy and affordable ways to introduce more sustainable options into your everyday wardrobe, so you can look good while doing good for the planet. From thrifting and upcycling to choosing eco-friendly fabrics and supporting ethical brands, these simple steps can help you make a positive impact on the environment without sacrificing style. Read on to discover how you can embrace eco-chic fashion and be a part of the global movement towards sustainability.

“Driven by a desire to create contemporary luxury garments for the conscious consumer, I created a brand that would appeal to people who are aware of the choices they make. It is very easy to buy fast fashion, but the environmental consequences may not be what they seem. At Primal Gray we ensure that we create garments that make the wearer look good and feel good about their purchase, and can seamlessly fit into your everyday wardrobe,” says Yuv Bharat Ram, founder, Primal Gray.

The goal is to offer fashion that endures and lasts longer, prioritizing sustainability over short-lived trends that contribute to fast fashion culture.

“We carefully handpick each of our premium fabrics in order to minimise resource intensity and our carbon footprint. Brands that practise high-quality tailoring and ethically responsible production, in the long run make life long customers. These brands use certified sustainable textiles and harmful substance reduction standards wherever possible,” adds Ram.

Here are 10 ways in which we believe you can introduce your everyday wardrobe with more sustainable options:

Capsule your wardrobe

“Part of our philosophy is to provide casual and trendless clothes that can last you through every trend and season. Buying more eco-conscious and season-less pieces is always better than just following trends,” states Ram. Focus on fabric

Look for brands that are selling certified organic garments. Switching to organic cotton reduces the water consumption in production by 90%. Certified recycled polyester diverts between 6-17 bottles from the landfill per garment and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 66%. Choose Organic Cotton

Look for clothes made from organic cotton, which is grown without the use of harmful pesticides and chemical fertilizers. “Organic cotton is a sustainable and eco-friendly option that reduces the environmental impact of clothing production,” says Poonam Dubey, Designer & Co-founder, Label Ek Dhaaga. Focus on Quality

“Instead of buying multiple items to wear once, focus on building a wardrobe with fewer but better quality pieces. Our ethos follows that ideology, by producing garments of high quality that will last for our consumer,” believes Ram. Shop clothes made with fabric waste

“Buying clothes made with waste of fabric is a great way to reduce the environmental impact of clothing production. It also helps to reduce the amount of clothing waste that ends up in landfills,” states Dubey. Donate rather than throw out

Donate to your local charity or orphanage. “A healthy sustainable wardrobe mantra to follow is: One In, One Out. Every time you go out shopping for something new, donate another item from your closet,” opines Ram. When you no longer need or want clothes, consider donating them to a charity or recycling them. This helps to reduce clothing waste and gives your old clothes a new life. Focus on buying from environmentally conscious brands

Small changes in production practices and fabrics can help the industry reduce landfill waste, ocean waste, chemical effluence, water consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in large numbers. Choose Natural and Recycled Materials

Look for clothes made from natural and recycled materials such as hemp, bamboo, and recycled polyester. These materials are eco-friendly and sustainable, reducing the environmental impact of clothing production. Choose High-Quality Clothes

“Choosing high-quality clothes that are durable and long-lasting will reduce the need to constantly buy new clothes. This reduces the environmental impact of clothing production and saves you money in the long run,” opines Dubey.

