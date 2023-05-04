Effective Parenting: 10 Skills Your Child Must Learn Before Turning 13

The social, emotional, and behavioural well-being of a child is vital in determining how they cope with obstacles, peer pressure, and adversities that they may face in life. Having a positive self-image can serve as a safeguard for good mental health, and building self-confidence can lead to positive social interactions while also providing a protective layer for your child during times of stress and adversity. Children possess a tremendous capacity for learning, and therefore, if they are provided with opportunities to learn how to manage things properly from an early age, they can build the skills that are required to live a better life.

So, here are the essential life skills that you must teach your children before they turn 13 years old:

Travelling In Public Transport

It is important to teach children how to travel safely between school and home. Make sure they know the route and how to navigate public transportation such as buses, metros, autos, or taxis. It is also helpful to occasionally travel with them so they can gain experience and confidence.

Habit Of Homework

Encourage your children to develop the habit of doing their homework independently. Help them establish a routine of starting their homework at a designated time and motivate them to finish it promptly while emphasising the importance of neatness and organisation.

Encourage Independence

Encouraging your children to become more independent is crucial. You should let them handle various tasks on their own, such as speaking with teachers about issues, managing their homework, and preparing their sports gear. Overprotective parenting, also known as helicopter parenting, can hinder children’s ability to accomplish tasks independently, lower their self-confidence, and deny them independence.

Give Your Child Responsibilities

Assigning children with chores and responsibilities can provide them with a feeling of autonomy and agency in their lives. This can be especially beneficial during uncertain times, as having control over minor household tasks can foster self-assurance and fortitude.

Let Your Child Create and Show Off Work

Encourage your child to showcase their creations around the house. Whether it’s a drawing, a written piece, or a school project, invite them to explain what they’ve made and what they hope people will see or feel. This provides an opportunity for children to demonstrate their talents and accomplishments, reinforcing the idea that their efforts are meaningful and valuable. Additionally, it sends the message that their perspectives and ideas are important and respected.

Cooking

These days, cooking has become simpler, so you can involve your children in making breakfast. Teach them how to prepare simple dishes like sandwiches, juice, lassi, shakes, etc., and encourage them to participate in the process.

Shopping

By taking your children along for grocery shopping, they can learn about the prices of vegetables and how to save money. Starting with shopping for items like milk, biscuits, notebooks, and snacks can be a good way to introduce them to this skill.

Money Management

From a young age, give your children pocket money and teach them how to spend it wisely. Encourage them to do daily calculations and also teach them the importance of saving.

First Aid

If necessary, you should equip your children with the necessary skills and knowledge to take care of themselves or others in case of an emergency. For instance, teach them how to clean and apply antiseptic cream to a cut, which medicine to take if they have a fever and other relevant skills.

Expressing emotions

Learning how to express emotions is crucial for children, as it makes their interactions easier and allows them to build strong friendships. Additionally, improving communication skills through emotional expression can prove beneficial during school competitions and other activities.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here