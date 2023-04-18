Eid 2023: 4 Delicious Recipes To Try For Eid 2023

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims around the world eagerly await the joyous occasion of Eid. One of the most cherished traditions during Eid is the iftaar, the evening meal that breaks the day-long fast. Iftaar is a time of celebration and togetherness, where families and friends gather to enjoy a variety of delicious dishes. From sweet to savory, the iftaar spread is a culinary extravaganza that tantalizes the taste buds and brings people closer.

Preparing for iftaar is a time-honored ritual, with families planning and preparing an array of special recipes to share with loved ones. From mouthwatering appetizers like samosas and pakoras to wholesome main courses like biryani and kebabs, the iftaar menu is a showcase of diverse flavors and culinary traditions from different regions.

From traditional family recipes passed down through generations to modern twists on classic favorites, here are delicious array of dishes that grace the iftaar table. So, join us on this culinary journey as we celebrate the joy and flavors of iftaar on Eid!

Let’s delve into the world of iftaar recipes, exploring the rich and diverse culinary heritage of Eid.

Jowar Aur Kathal Ka Haleem (Sorghum Haleem made with Jackfruit) by Chef Manisha Bhasin, Corporate Executive Chef, ITC Limited (Hotels Division)

Pounded millets and lentils slow cooked with jackfruit and finished with ghee.

Ingredients

Sorghum millet (whole): 1 cup

Raw Jackfruit: 2 cups

Urad Dal (without skin): ¼ cupChana dal: ¼ cup

Water: 5 cups

Milk: 3 cups

Turmeric powder: ½ tsp

Cumin seeds: ¼ tsp

Ginger garlic paste: 2 tbsp

Green chili paste: 1 tbsp

Red chili powder: 1 tsp

Coriander powder : ½ tsp

Whole garam masala: 1 small piece each

(Clove, Cinnamon, Mace, Nutmeg, Stone Flower, Peppercorn, Black & Green Cardamom, Kebab Chini)

Cashew nut: ½ cup

Onion (sliced and golden fried): 2 tbsp

Refined oil: 1 tbsp

Clarified butter (Ghee): 4 tbsp

Salt to taste

For Garnish

Fried onion slices: ½ tsp

Chopped mint: ½ tsp

Chopped green chili: ½ tsp

Lemon wedges: 2

Chopped coriander leaves: ½ tsp

Method:

Marinate the jackfruit with half of the ginger garlic paste, green chili paste, salt and turmeric powder. Fry jack fruit in medium hot oil till cooked. Pull apart coarsely.

In thick bottom lagan/ pan add water, milk whole spices, soaked lentils and Sorghum boil till done.

Add cashew nuts. Cook till the water is almost soaked.

Grind it to a thick coarse paste.

In a lagan heat oil and crackle cumin seeds add ginger & garlic paste, chili paste and cooked lentil millet paste.

Add spice powders and adjust seasoning, cook on slow flame adding more milk if required till spices are cooked and mixtures form a homogeneous consistency. Add the golden fried onion and ghee to finish.

Serve garnished with fried onion slivers, chopped mint, chopped green chili, lemon wedges and chopped coriander leaves.

Lapsi Foxtail Millet (Kangana) Sweet Porridge Halwa by Chef Manisha Bhasin, Corporate Executive Chef, ITC Limited (Hotels Division)

A traditional Gujarati sweet dish made with fox millets, clarified butter and nut.

Ingredients

Fox millet (Kangni) whole: 1 Cup

Yellow moong dal: 1/4th cup

Cardamom powder: 1 tsp

Jaggery: 1/4th cup

Clarified butter (ghee): 3 tbsp

Cashew nut: 2 tbsp

Method:

Heat heavy bottom pan; dry roast yellow moong dal until it turns light brown.

In the same heavy-bottomed pan add foxtail millet, yellow moong dal, jaggery and cardamom along with two cups of water. Cook covered with a lid, occasionally stirring the mixture.

Once the mixture is cooked (approx. 30 mins). Keep aside.

Heat ghee in a heavy bottom pan, add cashew nut cook until golden brown, now add to the mixture of millet and lentils.

Stir well for 2 to 3 minutes let the mixture mix well. Best had warm garnished with cashew nut.

Ragi Barfi

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Aashirvaad Ragi flour: 15 g – 1 tsp

Jaggery: 20 g – 4 tsp

Almonds: 2 g – 2nos

Cashews: 2g – 2 nos

Milk: 10 ml – 2 tsp

Ghee: 5ml – 1 tsp

Method:

Heat ghee in a shallow kadhai and once melted combine the aashirvaad ragi flour until no lumps are seen.

Add the jaggery into the mix and allow it to melt while stirring continuously and add powdered almonds and cashews into the mixture and mix until evenly combined.

As the mixture starts to thicken add the milk and stir continuously.

Once the mixture becomes slightly firm and separates from the vessel pour it out onto a flat mold to about 1 inch thickness.

Once cooled cut into diamond shapes and optionally garnish with more almonds and cashews.

Shahi Haleem by by Sohail karimi, Executive chef, Radisson blu, Karjat

Ingredients for Soaking the Wheat:

Broken Wheat - 400 gms

Oats – 4 tbsp

Yellow Moong Dal – 2 tbsp

Urad Dal – 2 tbsp

Barley – 4 tbsp

Toor Dal - 2 tbsp

Almonds – 10 pieces

Cashewnuts – 10 pieces

Method Wash all the above lentils and nuts with water and soak it for minimum 6 hours.

Ingredients for the Marinating Mutton

Mutton Leg Bone Inn – 600 gms

Mutton Fat – 100 gms

White Pepper Powder – 1 tsp

Red Chili Powder – 1 tsp

Green Chili Paste – 2 tbsp

Special Garam Masala – 1 tsp

Ginger Garlic Paste – 200 gms

Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

Yoghurt – 180 gms

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Salt – To Taste

Method:

Cut the mutton leg into big chunks. Wash the mutton and fats properly and keep it in a strainer for few minutes so that the excess water is drained out. Take a bowl put in the mutton, fat and all the above spices and mix for few minutes so that all the flavours of the spices is absorbed by the meat.

Special Garam Masala Powder

Shah Jeera – 50 gms

Green Cardamon – 50 gms

Clove – 50 gms

Cinamon Stick – 50 gms

Method: Clean the spices properly and dry roast the spices in a pan on a very low flame stirring it continuously till the spices aroma is out. Then remove the spices on to a plate and cool it. Once cool put it into a dry mixer jar and blend it to a smooth powder.

Other Ingredients:

Cloves – 5 no

Ghee – 300 gm (200 gm for cooking + 100 gm for garnish)

Shah Jeera – 30 gm

Chop Mint Leaves – 3 tbsp

Black Peppercorn – 10 no

Chopped Coriander Leaves – 3 tbsp

Golden fried Onion – 100 gms Green Cardamom – 3 no Cinnamon Stick – 1 inch long

Powder of Dry Black Lemon – for garnish (optional can replace it with lemon juice )

Method for Preparing Harees In a heavy bottom pot heat ghee, add in the whole spices once they start to crackle, add in the marinated mutton chunks and fat.

Sauté the mutton on high flame for 10-12 minutes, then add in water to cover the meat. Once the marinated water starts to boil low the flame, cover the pot and cook it till the meat leaves the bones.

Once the meat is cooked and extract the bones out from the cooking pot.

Take the soaked lentils and nuts mixture, drain of the water and add the lentil and nuts mixture to the meat pot. Add in chop coriander and mint leaves, golden fried onion and salt. Cook it till the lentils are cooked and mushy.

Turn of the flame and start whipping the mixture till the meat and lentil is mixed together and a pound the mixture till it gets into a pudding texture.

Dish out the hares in a bowl and garnish with ghee, golden fried onions, chop mint leaves and lemon wedges.

