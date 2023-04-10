Eid 2023: 5 Ways to Accessorise Your Eid Outfit

Eid, a momentous festival celebrated with great fervour and joy, calls for dressing up for the occasion in your finest. You want to look your best at this beautiful celebration, whether attending a family gathering or celebrating with friends. One way to elevate the appeal of your Eid attire is through accessorising. With Eid just around the corner, preparations are already underway. This brief guide presents exclusive tips to embellish your Eid ensemble and enhance its overall look.

Handcrafted Hoop Earrings: Consider opting for standout, bold jewellery pieces like chunky hoop earrings to make a definitive style statement this Eid. You can also mix and match your jewellery to create a unique look. W has recently unveiled a stunning collection of ethnic-inspired jewellery pieces that includes a splendid assortment of handcrafted earrings. Every piece of jewellery created by W is unique and carefully crafted by hand, making each earring a one-of-a-kind piece. The hoops are made from high-quality materials such as sterling silver or gold, and adorned with delicate embellishments, such as colourful beads or shimmering gemstones. These alluring pieces are an ideal choice to create a captivating and eye-catching look, making them a must-have for any fashion-savvy individual.

Embroidered Babouches: The right pair of shoes can either make or break an outfit, which is why it’s important to make wise footwear choices. When choosing shoes for this Eid, comfort is key since you’ll likely be wearing them for an extended period of time. W’s impressive footwear collection showcases a range of ethnic-inspired designs, including juttis, kolhapuris, and mojaris, all of which guarantee both style and comfort. If you plan on wearing a Long Kurti with Pallazos for Eid, you can effortlessly elevate your ensemble by donning a pair of handcrafted Babouches embroidered with intricate designs, making them a perfect choice to complete your Eid look with sophistication and elegance.

Refillable Lipstick: A well-chosen lipstick shade can instantly elevate your Eid look and bring out the best in your facial features. Refillable lipsticks are the next big thing in the world of beauty, not only because they are a more sustainable option, but also because they allow you to have multiple lipstick shades without buying new packaging each time. With eight different shade options available in W Beauty’s refillable lipstick collection, you can choose the perfect colour to complement your skin tone and match your Eid outfit. Plus, with the convenience of interchangeable refill shades, you can easily swap out different shades to create different looks while also being kind to the environment.

Gold Block Heel: Selecting the perfect footwear for Eid requires consideration of both your wardrobe and the activities you have planned for the day. Opting for a block heel is a wise choice as it offers unparalleled comfort and support during extended periods of walking or standing. The gold glitter finish of Aurelia’s Gold Block Heel not only adds a touch of glamour to your ensemble but also effortlessly complements a wide range of Eid outfits. Its pointed design elegantly merges style and practicality, making it an excellent choice to add some sparkle and finesse to your Eid attire.

Printed chiffon dupatta: A chiffon dupatta is a versatile accessory that can add elegance and sophistication to any Eid attire. The soft drape of the chiffon can also add movement and grace to any outfit, whether it is paired with a salwar suit or kurti. To complement your Eid outfit, you can add a printed chiffon dupatta from Aurelia, which can be paired with a salwar suit or kurti in similar shades of blue or silver. Moreover, you can use the dupatta in different styles, such as draped over the head and shoulders for a more traditional look, or wrapped around the neck for a more modern twist.

So, this Eid adorn yourself with the perfect blend of jewellery, scarves, shoes, and makeup that exude your individual flair and complement your clothing. With the two brand’s curated collection of exclusive accessories, you can embrace your unique sense of style and personal preferences to create a captivating and one-of-a-kind look. From intricate handcrafted jewellery to stunning footwear, each piece is crafted to perfection to cater to a variety of tastes and preferences. So, be bold, be beautiful, and let your accessories reflect your exceptional sense of fashion this Eid.

