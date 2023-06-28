Eid-ul-Adha 2023: 5 Lip-smacking Mutton Recipes You Must Try This Bakrid!

EID-UL-ADHA 2023: Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the sacred days in Islam. It is observed on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar. On the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, Muslims all around the world sacrifice an animal, often a sheep or a goat. Families come together to observe this holy occasion, therefore, make the most of it and serve up these easy and delicious recipes to everyone.
Mutton Cutlet
How to make:
- In a pan, heat oil and allow the fennel seeds to sizzle.
- Combine onions, curry leaves, green chillies, and ginger garlic paste in the pan and sauté.
- Stir in the minced mutton and fry for about 5 minutes, breaking up the lumps.
- Cover and let it cool for another 10 minutes until the meat is brown.
- Now, add in the salt and spice powders.
- Mix in the green peas, ketchup, and mashed potatoes thoroughly.
- Bring it to a boil and add the breadcrumbs.
- Take some filling and shape it.
- Coat this in the egg, then in the breadcrumbs. You can even coat it twice.
- Refrigerate for 30 minutes, and then fry till golden brown.
- Serve and enjoy.
Mutton Sukka
How to make:
- Wash and clean the mutton.
- Add meat to a pressure cooker.
- Add in ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt and curry leaves.
- Put some water and let it pressure cook for 4-5 whistles.
- In a pan add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and poppy seeds. peppercorns, cashew cinnamon sticks, cloves and bay leaves.
- Saute till golden brown, and then cool it.
- Put it in the blender and add some curry leaves before grinding.
- Then add some water and blend into a fine paste.
- In a pan, put oil, dry red chilli, and black stone flower and saute.
- Add curry leaves, chopped onions, and salt, and mix well.
- Add ginger garlic paste and chopped tomatoes.
- Stir in the paste and the cooked meat with the broth.
- Cook for 5 minutes.
- Add roasted cashews with ghee for more flavour.
- Garnish with coriander and serve.
Keema Curry
How to make:
- In a pan, fry bay leaf, cloves, and cinnamon
- Add in chopped onions and chillies.
- Add ginger garlic paste and saute.
- Add in the keema and mix well.
- Stir in red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, salt, and mint leaves.
- Cover and cook for 10 minutes.
- Add tomato paste. Put some water and cook till the meat is soft and tender.
- Serve with rice or roti.
Mutton Curry
How to make:
- Marinate the mutton with turmeric and salt.
- In a pressure cooker, heat oil and add fennel seeds, bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves.
- Add two green chillies, chopped onions, and ginger garlic paste, and cook for 10 minutes.
- Then add in tomatoes, coriander powder, Meat masala, and salt and cook for another 5 minutes.
- Add in the meat, potatoes, and some water, and put the lid on.
- Once the meat is soft and properly cook, serve hot.
Mutton Yakhni
How to Make:
- Heat the oil in the pan over medium heat until it is hot.
- Saute for 2-3 minutes, or until the black cardamom pods, entire black peppercorns, cinnamon, and cloves are fragrant.
- Cook for 3-4 minutes on medium heat, until the onions are softened.
- Cook for 2-3 minutes after adding the garlic and ginger paste.
- Cover and simmer on medium heat for 1 hour, or until the meat is cooked.
- Serve immediately and enjoy.
So, which one are you going to try this time at home?