Eid ul Adha 2023: 5 Hacks To Ensure Fitness Doesn't Take A Back Seat In Celebrations

Eid ul Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It is a time of feasting, family gatherings, and spreading love and happiness. However, amidst the delicious food and festive atmosphere, our fitness routine often takes a backseat. Staying active during Eid ul Adha doesn’t have to be a daunting task. With a few simple fitness hacks, you can enjoy the celebrations while keeping up with your exercise goals. The key to balancing fitness and celebrations during Eid ul Adha is to make conscious choices and prioritize your well-being.

From starting your day with a workout to practising portion control, here are some fitness hacks to help you stay fit and healthy during this festive time.