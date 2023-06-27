Eid ul Adha 2023: 5 Hacks To Ensure Fitness Doesn't Take A Back Seat In Celebrations

Eid ul Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It is a time of feasting, family gatherings, and spreading love and happiness. However, amidst the delicious food and festive atmosphere, our fitness routine often takes a backseat. Staying active during Eid ul Adha doesn’t have to be a daunting task. With a few simple fitness hacks, you can enjoy the celebrations while keeping up with your exercise goals. The key to balancing fitness and celebrations during Eid ul Adha is to make conscious choices and prioritize your well-being.
From starting your day with a workout to practising portion control, here are some fitness hacks to help you stay fit and healthy during this festive time.
- Start the day with a workout
Begin your Eid ul Adha celebrations on a healthy note by dedicating some time to exercise in the morning. It could be a quick jog, a yoga session, or even a brisk walk. This will boost your metabolism, increase energy levels, and set a positive tone for the rest of the day.
- Incorporate physical activity into your celebrations
Eid ul Adha often involves visiting friends and family, which may mean sitting for extended periods. Instead of being sedentary, find opportunities to incorporate physical activity into your gatherings. Take a walk around the neighbourhood after a meal, organize a friendly game of tag or a mini dance party, or encourage everyone to participate in active games.
- Opt for healthier food choices
Eid ul Adha is synonymous with delicious food, but it’s important to make mindful choices to maintain a balanced diet. Fill your plate with lean protein, such as grilled meat or fish, and load up on fresh fruits and vegetables. Limit your intake of sugary drinks and desserts and opt for healthier alternatives like fruit salads or yoghurt-based treats.
- Stay hydrated
Amidst the excitement and socializing, it’s easy to forget to drink enough water. Dehydration can leave you feeling sluggish and affect your overall well-being. Ensure you stay hydrated throughout the day by keeping a water bottle handy or sipping on herbal tea. Adequate hydration boosts energy levels, aids digestion, and helps maintain a healthy metabolism.
- Practice portion control
While enjoying the delicious Eid ul Adha feasts, it’s essential to practice portion control. Be mindful of the quantity of food you consume and listen to your body’s cues of satiety. It’s okay to indulge in your favourite dishes but remember to savour them in moderation. Being mindful of portion sizes helps you maintain a healthy balance and prevents overeating.