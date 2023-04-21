CHANGE LANGUAGE
Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Best DIY Mehendi Designs For This Festive Season
Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Best DIY Mehendi Designs For This Festive Season

Last Updated: April 21, 2023

This year, Eid will be celebrated on April 22.

Mehendi designs can range from basic patterns to complex motifs and can be tailored to showcase their individual style and cultural heritage.

Mehendi and festivities are a match we all loved. Women get henna artwork with the best designs. And, things get all the more jazzed up during Eid. Mehendi designs can range from basic patterns to complex motifs and can be tailored to showcase their individual style and cultural heritage. So, here are some unique mehendi designs you should try this Eid.

1) Peacock Design

The mehendi design is appropriately named, as it features a peacock in the centre of the palm, with motifs that extend to the arms. The design is intricate, showcasing both thick and light shades of mehendi, resulting in a stunning visual outcome. Creativity is the key factor, as there is no set design, making it a visually appealing treat. The design is usually drawn with black mehendi, emphasising its distinctiveness.

2) Paisley Design

Paisley designs are another common option. It features awestruck details and patterns in teardrop-shaped motifs. These designs can be created in various sizes and styles to accommodate personal preferences.

3) Floral Design

Floral patterns are very popular during Eid and they typically include intricate and detailed designs of flowers, leaves, and vines. There are various styles available to choose from, such as Arabic, Indian, or Pakistani, which can be customised to create a distinctive and personalised appearance.

4) Mandala Pattern

Mehendi art often incorporates intricate circular patterns called mandala designs, which can be simple or complex and can be personalised to match your taste. The practice of applying intricate and symmetrical patterns on skin has been around for thousands of years and originates from India. This method is an excellent way to showcase personal style and appreciate the beauty of life due to its significant spiritual value and cultural heritage.

5) Arabic Design

This modern Arabic design has delicate floral motifs and intersecting lines, complemented by tiny dots. The chequered pattern is skillfully shaded, adding to its visual appeal. The floral motifs are also striking, featuring bold outlines and dual shading. Each fingertip has a unique swirl of designs and dainty patterns, making it an ideal choice for any occasion. This design pairs perfectly with traditional attire, such as lehengas, long skirts, or shararas.

