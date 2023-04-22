Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Delicacies From Around The World That You Can Make at Home This Eid

HAPPY EID-UL-FITR 2023: Eid is a time for family gatherings, exchanging gifts, and relishing delicacies with your loved ones. The festival is celebrated under different names in different parts of the world, such as Eid al-Fitr, Eid ul-Fitr, or simply Eid. One of the highlights of this festival is the lip-smacking treat that families prepare for their guests. From sheer khurma and baklava to biryani, this diverse range of Eid-special dishes takes our taste buds on a flavour ride.

Here are some Eid delicacies that you can prepare at your home this year:

Sheer khurma (vermicelli pudding)

Sheer khurma is a popular dessert in South Asian countries, especially during Eid celebrations.

To make it, start by heating ghee or butter in a pan and then add vermicelli noodles, roasting until golden brown. Next, add full-fat milk and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes before adding sugar, chopped dates, mixed nuts, crushed cardamom, and saffron (optional). Cook everything together for another 10-15 minutes until the vermicelli is fully cooked, turn off the heat and let it cool to room temperature. Serve chilled, garnished with chopped nuts and saffron strands. For a thicker consistency, use less milk, and adjust sugar according to your taste preference.

Maamoul

Maamoul is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry that is often served during Eid al-Fitr and is a symbol of the end of Ramadan.

To make it, start by preparing the dough using flour, semolina, yeast, sugar, butter, and orange blossom water. Knead the dough until it becomes smooth and elastic. Next, prepare the filling using either date paste or ground nuts mixed with sugar and spices. Form the dough into small balls and then shape them using a maamoul mold or by hand, making a gap in the center and filling it with the prepared filling. Close the dough and shape it into a cookie shape. Bake in the oven until golden brown and let cool before dusting with powdered sugar. Serve at room temperature.

Baklava

It is a sweet, flaky pastry that is popular in many Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines.

To make it, start by layering sheets of phyllo pastry and brushing each layer with melted butter. In between the layers, add a mixture of chopped nuts, sugar, and spices, such as cinnamon and cloves. Repeat the layering process until you reach the desired height and then cut the pastry into diamonds or squares. Bake the pastry in the oven until golden brown and then drizzle it with a sweet syrup made from honey, sugar, and water, flavored with lemon or orange zest. Let it cool before serving at room temperature.

These are just a few of the many Eid delicacies that are enjoyed around the world. The variety of foods reflects the diversity of the Muslim community and the cultural traditions that have developed over time.

