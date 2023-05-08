El Niño 2023: 5 Ways In Which El Niño Affects Us All

India’s monsoon season plays a critical role in the country’s agriculture, economy, and daily life. However, in recent years, El Niño events have caused significant monsoon failures, leading to droughts and crop failures. The reason behind this phenomenon is not yet fully understood, and it poses a significant challenge for policymakers and scientists. By unraveling the mystery of India’s monsoon failure during El Niño, we hope to shed light on potential solutions and mitigation strategies for this critical issue.

The world is currently facing the challenges of extreme climate changes, unpredictable rainfall, and disruptive weather conditions. The cause of these issues is El Niño, a climate pattern that results in the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. These challenges are not limited to India alone but are being faced worldwide.

The phenomenon of El Niño

El Niño is a part of a larger phenomenon called El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which typically happens irregularly every two to seven years. During El Niño, the temperature of coastal waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean increases, leading to a decrease in atmospheric pressure above the ocean. This, in turn, causes increased precipitation due to convection over warm water surfaces. The impact of El Niño is severe, affecting not only ocean temperatures and currents but also global weather conditions.

The impact of El Niño on India

In India, El Niño has been associated with bringing severe droughts. Its worst impact was witnessed in 2009-2010 when the phenomenon led to a severe drought in the southern and western regions and significantly delayed rains. This year, India is likely to receive below-normal monsoon rains and unpredictable rains as the global El Niño phenomenon will take over.

It is projected that El Niño will lead to reduced rainfall, severe heatwaves and drought conditions this year. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to observe less than normal rains during the second half of the rainy season. However, on the flip side, the phenomenon can also bring above-average rainfall in some parts of the country. The north-eastern regions can be affected significantly and would have to deal with floods and landslides. Various industry reports also predict that the phenomenon could develop as early as May this year

El Nio can produce a reduction in rainfall during the monsoon season in India, which can be disastrous for farmers and the economy as a whole. Today, a variety of factors, including variations in ocean temperatures and air pressure, can all contribute to India’s monsoon failure during El Nino. “But here’s the thing: we still don’t know why this happens. It’s a complicated phenomenon that scientists are still attempting to understand,” says Ushik Gala, Chairman & Managing Director, Suumaya Industries Ltd.

Here are five effects of El Nino on India

Droughts

El Nino can lead to a decrease in rainfall, resulting in droughts and water scarcity in many parts of India. Crop failure

The reduced rainfall caused by El Nino can also have a significant impact on agriculture, leading to crop failures and food shortages. Health issues

The prolonged dry periods caused by El Nino can create favorable conditions for the spread of diseases such as dengue and malaria, which can have a severe impact on public health. Power shortage

El Nino can also lead to lower water levels in reservoirs, which can impact the generation of hydroelectric power, resulting in power shortages. Economic impact

The negative effects of El Nino on agriculture and other industries can have a significant economic impact, leading to job losses and financial strain on households.

To mitigate the effects of El Nino on India’s monsoon season, it is important to take necessary measures such as improving irrigation infrastructure and investing in drought-resistant crops. Although we cannot control the weather, we can certainly prepare ourselves for it. The issue of India’s monsoon failure during El Nino is critical, and it is essential that we pay attention to it. We should hope for advancements in the scientific understanding of this complex weather pattern and the development of effective solutions to protect India’s people and economy from its consequences. “Incorporating innovations in agriculture, such as the use of late-sowing variety seeds, implementing water conservation and management initiatives, and closely monitoring the monsoon while preserving water bodies, can be beneficial," says Dr Deepak Birewar, Chairman & MD, Inventys Research Company. Adopting sustainable agriculture practices that involve environmentally-friendly methods and resource optimization can also play a crucial role in mitigating El Niño’s impact on Indian agriculture. Overall, it is essential for the government to implement policies that reduce reliance on rainfall and minimize the effects of El Niño on the country.

