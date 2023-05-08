El Niño 2023: Unraveling The Mystery of India's Monsoon Failure During El Niño

India’s monsoon season plays a critical role in the country’s agriculture, economy, and daily life. However, in recent years, El Niño events have caused significant monsoon failures, leading to droughts and crop failures. The reason behind this phenomenon is not yet fully understood, and it poses a significant challenge for policymakers and scientists. By unraveling the mystery of India’s monsoon failure during El Niño, we hope to shed light on potential solutions and mitigation strategies for this critical issue.

Dr Deepak Birewar, Chairman & MD, Inventys Research Company, says, “Currently, not just India but the entire world is dealing with challenges of extreme climatic changes, unpredictable rainfall and disruptive weather conditions. El Niño, a climate pattern that is responsible for the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, is the actual reason behind such issues.”

The phenomenon of El Niño

El Niño is the ‘warm phase’ of a larger phenomenon, El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), usually occurring irregularly at two to seven year intervals. When El Niño occurs, coastal waters become warmer in the eastern tropical Pacific and the atmospheric pressure above the ocean decreases.

Convection above warm water surfaces leads to increased precipitation. “El Niño has a severe impact on ocean temperatures, the speed and strength of ocean currents, and even on the globe’s weather conditions. Stronger El Niño events also impact global atmospheric circulation and can lead to various regions experiencing longer, colder winters as well,” adds Dr Birewar.

The impact of El Niño on India

In India, El Niño has been associated with bringing severe droughts. Its worst impact was witnessed in 2009-2010 when the phenomenon led to a severe drought in the southern and western regions and significantly delayed rains. This year, India is likely to receive below-normal monsoon rains and unpredictable rains as the global El Niño phenomenon will take over.

“It is projected that El Niño will lead to reduced rainfall, severe heatwaves and drought conditions this year. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to observe less than normal rains during the second half of the rainy season. However, on the flip side, the phenomenon can also bring above-average rainfall in some parts of the country. The north-eastern regions can be affected significantly and would have to deal with floods and landslides. Various industry reports also predict that the phenomenon could develop as early as May this year,” states Dr Birewar.

El Nio can produce a reduction in rainfall during the monsoon season in India, which can be disastrous for farmers and the economy as a whole. Today, a variety of factors, including variations in ocean temperatures and air pressure, can all contribute to India’s monsoon failure during El Nino. “But here’s the thing: we still don’t know why this happens. It’s a complicated phenomenon that scientists are still attempting to understand,” says Ushik Gala, Chairman & Managing Director, Suumaya Industries Ltd.

“Yet, in my opinion, it is apparent that we must take measures to lessen the consequences of El Nino on India’s monsoon season. Improving irrigation infrastructure and investing in drought-resistant crops are two examples. We cannot control the weather, but we can prepare for it. Ultimately, India’s monsoon failure during El Nino is an intriguing and essential issue to which we should all pay attention. Let us hope that scientists continue to advance in their understanding of this complicated weather pattern and that we can develop solutions to safeguard India’s people and economy from its consequences,” adds Gala.

The only way India can deal with this situation is by developing contingency plans at the district level. Additionally, introducing innovations in agriculture like seeds of late sowing variety, adopting initiatives like water conservation and management, and closely watching the monsoon while maintaining water bodies will also be helpful. Actively practicing sustainable agriculture encompassing environmentally-friendly techniques and helping in resource optimization can help significantly reduce El Niño’s impact on the Indian agriculture landscape. All in all, it is imperative that the government should introduce policies to safeguard India against dependence on rainfall and to minimize El Niño’s impact.

