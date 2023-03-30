Elephant Falls To David Scott Trail: 7 Places To Visit On Your Next Shillong Trip

Summers are approaching and so are the days of scorching heat. We often plan trips to hill stations around this time to get some relief. The hills get crowded with tourists in summer. Many of us thus try to find off-beat places, where we can get the desired peace during our vacation. Meghalaya’s capital Shillong is surrounded by lush green hills and has a very peaceful surrounding. It has places you can visit, which are filled with a calm aura and mesmerising views, and leaves its charms on the tourists. Being one of the smallest states in India, Meghalaya houses many gems in the forms of lakes, waterfalls and monuments.

If you are planning to visit Shillong anytime soon, here are the places you can explore during your trip.

Elephant Falls

Elephant Falls is 11 kilometres away from Shillong city. It is a three-tier cascading beauty and is the most remarkable waterfall in the city. The name of the falls was kept by the Britishers due to the huge adjoining rock and its uncanny resemblance with an elephant. The rock is no longer visible after it was destroyed in an earthquake. You can enjoy the beauty in the middle of the dense forest and can shop for souvenirs from local stalls at the entrance.

Shillong Peak

Stunning views surrounding hills and valleys can be seen from Shillong Peak. The viewpoint is elevated at 6,449 feet above the water and is mostly surrounded by fog. If you get a clear sky, the peak offers a 360-degree bird’s eye view of the distant hills, waterfalls, Shillong city and the plains of Bangladesh. It is one of the best places for trek lovers and photographers.

Umiam Lake

Umiam Lake is 16km away from Shillong and is surrounded by thick coniferous forests and East Khasi Hills. The man-made lake is popularly known as Badapani. It is famous for water sports like Kayaking, boating, water cycling, and scooting.

David Scott Trail

David Scott Trail is 24 km away from Shillong and is for those who love taking long treks or trails. The 16 km trail offers the best view. The trail has been named after a British administrator who used this path as a horsecart track.

Don Bosco Museum

Don Bosco Museum welcomes every tourist, be it art enthusiasts or history freaks. It has wide collections of handicrafts, artifacts, attires and ornaments used by various tribes of North East India. The museum is located on the premises of Sacred Heart Church and is a seven-storey building with seventeen different galleries.

Lady Hydari Park

Lady Hydari Park is a beautiful garden with rose beds and a mini-zoo with more than 73 species of birds and 100 species of reptiles. The park is closed on Mondays. It is open on all other days from 9 am to 5:30 pm.

Police Bazar

Shopping is also a big part of trips. You can get apparel souvenirs and local handicrafts from Police Bazar. You can also enjoy some local lip-smacking delicacies here.

