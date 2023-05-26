Elevate Your Bridal Style with Bollywood-Inspired Jewellery Trends

When it comes to bridal fashion inspiration, Bollywood actresses never fail to impress. From their stunning ensembles to their exquisite jewellery choices, they set trends that soon become all the rage among brides-to-be. The year 2023 promises an array of stunning bridal jewelry trends that will add a touch of glamour and elegance to both brides and bridesmaids alike. From classic pieces with a modern twist to unique and unconventional designs, let’s explore the mesmerizing bridal jewelry trends set by the glamorous Bollywood divas Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Katrina Kaif and more.

Statement Chokers

In recent times, the fusion of modern elements with traditional designs has gained immense popularity, offering a unique and captivating look. One notable trendsetter in this realm is the enchanting world of statement chokers, which have become a favourite among brides looking to add a touch of regal elegance to their ensemble. One cannot help but be enchanted by the enchanting blend of kundan or polki, the two sought-after materials for crafting these captivating pieces. Adorned with colored gemstones and pearls, statement chokers possess an unparalleled charm that enhances the bride’s overall allure.

Haathphool and Hand Harnesses

When it comes to bridal jewellery, the allure of haathphool and hand harnesses is undeniable. These intricate adornments have become increasingly popular among brides who desire to add a touch of intricacy and elegance to their wedding ensembles. Delicate chains, embellished with dazzling diamonds and precious stones, gracefully cascade from the wrists to the fingers, creating a mesmerizing effect. The haathphool and hand harnesses have truly evolved, breathing new life into traditional jewelry by appealing to individuals who value the timeless beauty of heritage pieces while also infusing their own unique style.

Uncut Diamonds

Uncut diamonds in bridal jewelry are undeniable. These magnificent stones, also known as rough diamonds, possess a natural beauty that captivates the senses. Unlike their polished counterparts, uncut diamonds celebrate the raw and unrefined essence of the gemstone, offering a unique and enchanting charm to bridal ensembles. Each stone carries its own character, with irregular shapes and textured surfaces that add a sense of authenticity and individuality. When incorporated into bridal jejewelryuncut diamonds create a captivating and ethereal aesthetic that perfectly complements a bride’s radiant beauty.

Vintage-inspired Pieces

Timeless designs with intricate details, such as art deco motifs, filigree work, and Victorian-inspired pieces, are making a comeback. Vintage rings, bracelets, and hair accessories embellished with pearls, diamonds, and colored gemstones add a touch of nostalgia and elegance to any bridal ensemble, giving it a timeless allure.

Hair Accessories

In 2023, hair accessories take center stage as a prominent trend for both brides and bridesmaids. From intricate tiaras and hairpins adorned with pearls or crystals to floral headpieces and delicate vines, these accessories add a touch of romance and whimsy to any hairstyle. Brides can opt for statement pieces, while bridesmaids can choose more subtle and complementary designs to enhance their overall look.

Statement Maang-tikkas

The statement maang tikka is designed to command attention, with intricate craftsmanship and a captivating presence. This majestic ornament, adorning the bride’s forehead, serves as the crowning jewel that completes her regal ensemble. With its rich history and timeless beauty, the maang tikka has become an essential element of bridal attire, symbolizing grace, tradition, and elegance.



This summer, let your bridal jewelry speak volumes about your unique personality and style. Whether you’re a bride-to-be or attending a summer wedding, these jewelry trends will elevate your look, exude elegance, and capture the essence of the season. Embrace the opportunity to shine and make a lasting impression with your radiant and on-trend bridal jewellery.