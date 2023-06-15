Elevate Your Hair Game: Discover The 21-Day DIY Hair Care Routine That Works

With the scorching heat taking a toll on our hair, it becomes crucial to adopt a proper hair care routine that doesn’t involve chemical-laden products. If you’re tired of ineffective solutions and seeking a natural remedy, look no further than this 21-day hair care plan. In this article, we unveil a powerful recipe that when applied daily for three weeks, promises to revitalise your hair, promoting thickness, strength, and length. Say goodbye to hair woes and embrace this transformative journey towards healthier and more beautiful hair.

Ingredients for preparation:

- One Indian gooseberry, chopped

- Half a beetroot - chopped

- A handful of curry leaves

- Between coriander leaves or coriander

- Fresh or dried herbs of rosemary

How to prepare it

Keep some coriander seeds along with rosemary herbs soaked in water overnight.

Now put amla, a piece of beetroot and curry leaves in a mixer jar and add some water and grind it well. Now put it in a bowl without straining it.

You can apply it to the roots of your hair.

You can also drink it on an empty stomach in the morning.

Do this continuously for 3 weeks to get the proper results. This not only stops the hair fall but also increases the hair quality.

When it comes to hair care, nature holds incredible secrets. One such secret lies in power-packed ingredients like amla, beets, curry leaves, coriander leaves, and rosemary. Healthline reveals that amla is rich in vitamin E, known for its cell-regenerating properties, capable of swiftly repairing various hair conditions. Additionally, amla contains iron, phosphorus, vitamin C, and mineral salts that provide nourishment to the hair.

But that’s not all—beets, curry leaves, coriander leaves, and rosemary possess unique properties that work wonders in combating hair problems. In this article, we delve into the extraordinary benefits of these natural ingredients, unlocking their potential to transform your hair. Say hello to healthier, more vibrant locks as we explore the magic of nature’s bounty.