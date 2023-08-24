Elevate Your Snacking Experience With Delicious Homemade Spiced Cashews

Dry fruits are a treasure trove of nutrition, offering a blend of health benefits and delectable taste. Cashews, in particular, hold a special place among these nutritious delights. Their versatility allows them to be savoured as a standalone snack or incorporated into various dishes. Elevating the appeal of cashews, an Indian-inspired recipe promises to tantalize taste buds and add a spicy twist to this beloved dry fruit.

What makes this cashew recipe truly enticing is its ease of preparation and the burst of flavours it imparts. Crafted to complement tea time or any culinary moment, these spiced cashews offer a delightful combination of crunch and spice, tailor-made to satisfy Indian palates.

To embark on this culinary journey, gather your ingredients: one cup of cashew nuts, a pinch of turmeric, half a tablespoon of Kashmiri red chilli powder, a dash of black pepper powder, desi ghee or butter, and salt as per your preference.

Begin by selecting the finest quality cashews available. The choice of cashews greatly influences the final taste of this dish.

In a pan, gently melt desi ghee or butter over medium heat. Once melted, reduce the flame and add the cashews to the warm, fragrant ghee. Employ a spoon to gently stir and roast the cashews for approximately four to five minutes. The objective is to achieve a glorious golden-brown hue and all-around crispiness. Once accomplished, transfer the roasted cashews to a separate bowl.

Now, it’s time to infuse the cashews with flavours. Into the bowl of cashews, introduce the turmeric, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, and salt, adjusting quantities to suit your taste preferences. Thoroughly mix these ingredients to ensure an even coat of the aromatic spices on the cashews. For the next step, line another bowl or plate with a napkin or soft tissue. This thoughtful addition serves to absorb any excess oil from the prepared cashews.

Gently place the cashew mixture onto the prepared napkin, allowing the cooling process to commence. This brief interlude allows the spices to meld with the cashews, creating a harmonious blend of taste and texture. After a few moments, your spiced cashews are primed for indulgence.