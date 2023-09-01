Elias Läderach: Our Chocolates Are Inspired by Swiss Culture And Chocolate Tradition

Elias Läderach is a Swiss chocolatier known for his innovative contributions to the world of chocolate. He is a co-owner and chocolatier at Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a renowned Swiss chocolate company famous for its high-quality chocolates and creative confections. Elias is celebrated for his commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship in the chocolate industry. In a candid chat with Laderach, we speak about the Indian palate, and the unique chocolate creations and the innovative flavours that set them apart.

Question 1: Läderach is renowned for its craftsmanship and dedication to freshness. How do you intend to maintain these core values while expanding into the Indian market?

Answer: We produce exclusively in Switzerland. Whenever and wherever you enjoy Läderach chocolate - Switzerland is its origin, surrounded by the Swiss Alps and inspired by Swiss culture and chocolate tradition.

Question 2: The Indian market is diverse in terms of taste preferences. How has Läderach tailored its offerings to cater to the Indian palate while maintaining the brand’s signature identity?

Answer: We have started with our expansion of Läderach because tourists from all over the world have asked us, when we will open a store with our chocolate in their country. So, as their demand is for what they have gotten to know in Switzerland, we do not change the recipes, but offer the same experience everywhere. We are, however, always keen to know what flavours other markets would like to have and with our Limited Edition FrischSchoggi we have a variety of possibilities and offerings.

Question 3: With this expansion into India, what long-term vision does Läderach have for its presence in the country and its contribution to the luxury chocolate market?

Answer: We are very excited to open our first store here in Indian together with our Partner DS Group and are planning on opening 5-7 additional stores over the next years if the demand continues to be strong in this market.

Question 4: As a visionary chocolatier, could you share some of the inspirations behind Läderach’s unique chocolate creations and the innovative flavours that set them apart?

Answer: I get inspiration everywhere – this can be from people, different cultures, clothing, perfumes, food, nature. The list is pretty much endless. I really love to take all these inputs that I catch into my chocolate lab and try out new things. It’s important to notice that this is hardly a one-man show – we work together in an interdisciplinary team (Sales, Marketing, Production, etc.). The best ideas are created in a team. And what sets us apart is definitely the freshness and quality of our products.

Question 5: The online store is mentioned as a way for customers to conveniently access Läderach’s products. How do you plan to bridge the gap between the in-store experience and the online shopping experience?

Answer 5: We hope that customers come to the store to experience the Läderach brand and try products. The Online shop serves as an additional option to buy our products once you know them.

Question 6: What message would you like to convey to the Indian audience as Läderach makes its debut in the country and introduces its luxury chocolate offerings to them?

Answer: We are very happy to now open our first store in India. We are excited to introduce our brand and products to everyone who does not yet know us and offer our presence to everyone who has been patiently waiting. India is for us another milestone in our global expansion.