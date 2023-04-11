Embrace Nostalgia with Vintage Elements in Home Decor

Vintage interior design is more than simply arranging a collection of antiques in a space. It involves incorporating specific style elements that were popular in the late 19th and 20th centuries to create an old-world charm that evokes a sense of nostalgia. Additionally, the term “historic" may refer to even older design elements. The result is a timeless aesthetic that exudes simplicity, class, and elegance.

“Designing and decorating your home in a vintage style generally means incorporating furnishings, accessories and colour palettes from an earlier period. Vintage décor pieces or furniture are typically made from materials including porcelain, leather, glass, hard wood, wrought iron, copper or galvanized metal. Materials such as plastic were not used in that age and time,” explains Ekant Singh, Founder and CEO, Page 2813, a furniture design and manufacturing company.

Vintage décor keeps us connected with our cultural heritage and makes the home come alive with stories behind each element. Vintage pieces give your decor individuality and style that can’t be achieved when furnishing entirely with new pieces.

Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, Spacemantra, says, “With its graceful lines and refined materials, the Vintage European interior design style has weathered the test of time. Its ageless look and feel are due to its traditional appearance and feel, and its adaptability enables it to blend into any type of space."

Here are some tips to strike a perfect balance between vintage décor amidst modern homes:

“Use natural materials, earthy hues, and patterns to draw attention to Your Living Room. It features classical elements like ornate moldings as well as antique home decor. With a mix of conventional and vintage design elements, the emphasis is on producing a warm and inviting ambiance," says Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture. To give your home a feel of olden times install intricate crown moldings and finish off the furniture ends with baseboards. “Baseboards are installed for aesthetic reasons, just as crown molding hides the area where walls meet the ceiling, and baseboards hide the joint where walls meet the floor, which might otherwise be unsightly," adds Singh. Another change you can make to the ceiling is to embellish it with wood beams. “Beams can transform a ceiling and a room, adding warmth, character, and ambience to the home decor," opines Singh. Enhance plain walls with wood paneling and pair them with white walls to make that one walls pop out in a great way. Use black, navy or dark grey as furniture and wall decor accents, and finish off with some simple greenery to complete your look. Choose accent pieces like mirrors, artwork and lighting sconces that can help you achieve a vintage interior design ambience. Crystal chandeliers and retro-style wall sconces in wrought iron are perfect choices for this look. “Utilize ageless decor elements such as antique chandeliers and vintage pieces of furniture to properly appreciate the European décor style. Chandeliers may be utilised to give a room a distinct personality and character. With their complex features and graceful shine that can quickly change the ambience of any space, they are a traditional option for European-style décor. These items will create a luxury and pleasant feel in the space," adds Aggarwal. Replace modern door and cabinet knobs with the older style hardware. Get creative with changing the look of ordinary builder-grade doors with panel doors in unique colors. Antique carpets and heavy drapes can set the style quotient for the rest of the vintage interior design of the room.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here