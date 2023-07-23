Embrace The Monsoon And Cozy Up With These Delicious Cocktail Recipes

Grey skies and rainy days may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But here’s a way to make the gloomy days better – find yourself a cozy corner, light a candle or two, maybe play some Sinatra in the background and make yourself a hot toddy or try one of the delicious cocktail recipes below while you enjoy the pitter-patter of rain.

Longitude77 Kashmiri Saffron Sour

Ingredients

Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky – 60ml

Kashmiri Saffron Syrup – 30ml

Lime Juice – 20ml

Egg White / Magic Velvet – 3 drops

1 Lemon Green

Grapes

Garnish

Kashmiri Chilli Oil

Kashmiri Saffron Strands

Method

Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, dry shake

Add ice and shake well

Fine strain in a chilled Nick & Nora glass

Garnish with saffron/chili oil using a dropper

Longitude77 Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango Smash

Ingredients

Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky – 60ml

Alphonso Mango Juice (aamras) – 20ml

Lime Juice – 15ml

Mint Syrup – 20ml

Cow Milk – 30ml

Garnish

Slice of Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango/Mango Leather (Aam Papad)

Method

Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker (except milk), add ice, and shake well

Strain & add milk, allow this to settle. Filter through a coffee filter

Serve in an Old-Fashioned glass with Ice Block, Garnish with Aam Papad

Cold Brew Kick

Ingredients

35ml Ballantine’s Finest Whisky

15ml coffee liqueur (Kahlua)

Cold Brew Coffee

5ml sugar syrup

Method

Fill a shaker with ice

Pour in Ballantine’s Finest, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. Top with cold-brew coffee

Shake it up

Serve for the perfect wake-up call

Summer Pitcher

Ingredients

100ml Ballantine’s Finest Whisky

25ml Fresh Lemon Juice

25ml Lillet Blanc (Substitute: sweet white vermouth)

400ml Lemon Soda

1 Lemon

Green Grapes

Method

Fill your jug with 15-20 ice cubes

Add a handful of Lemon Slices and halved Green Grapes

Pour in 100ml of Ballantine’s Finest, 25ml of fresh lemon juice, 25ml Lillet Blanc

Top with 400ml of Lemonade

Give it a good stir and pour out a round

Blueberry Fizz

Ingredients

Ice Cubes

45 ml Absolut Vodka

30 ml Blue Curacao

15 ml Lime Juice

10 ml Simple Syrup

1 Wedge Lemon

Blueberry

Method

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes

Add the mentioned amount of Absolut Vodka, lime juice and simple syrup

Garnish with blueberries and a lemon wedge and stir

Add blue curacao

Lemon Drop Martini

Ingredients

Ice Cubes

20 ml Absolut Vodka

20 ml Absolut Citron

30 ml Lemon Juice

10 ml Simple Syrup

10 ml Triple Sec

1 Twist Lemon Zest

Method

Fill a shaker with ice cubes

Add all ingredients together

Shake and strain into a cocktail glass

Garnish with a twisted lemon zest

Unvined Riesling Strawberry Fling

Ingredients

2 fresh strawberries

1 tsp sugar

30mL lime juice

120mL Unvined Riesling

Garnish

Hibiscus flower or half strawberry

Method

Muddle strawberry and sugar

Add Unvined Riesling and lime and shake

Double strain into a martini glass over a hibiscus flower

Add strawberry to the side of the glass

Unvined Shiraz Sangria

Ingredients

75 cup Unvined Shiraz

1 Star Anise

Cinnamon quill

2 Cardamom pods

25 cup Orange Juice

Palm sugar to taste

Garnish

Orange and apple slices

Method