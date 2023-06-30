Embrace the Monsoon with these 5 Exciting Indoor games

When the rain pours outside, it’s time to bring the fun inside! Don’t let the weather dampen your spirits. This season, get your kids involved in indoor games that enhance their focus and build their patients. These toys will keep kids entertained, engaged, and bursting with creativity, ensuring that rainy days are filled with endless joy and laughter. To keep them away from sickness and germs, let them be glued to these indoor games.

We’ve curated a list of 5 exciting indoor toys that are perfect for the rainy season. Let’s dive into our fantastic selection of indoor toys:

Skoodle Quest Sequenza

Use of Virgin Kapa Board has not only provided the product a premium quality to it but also long-lasting stiffness to the game board. Poker Coins are made of high impact Plastics, sound very crispy and add delight in game play, very smooth surface which makes them easy to shuffle. Store all your premium marker chips at one place in an eco-friendly cloth bag provided in the box, easy to carry and store.

Price- INR 719/-

Funskool Othello Board Game

Enhance your family game nights with the Funskool Othello Board Game. This classic strategy game is simple to learn but offers endless strategic possibilities that will challenge both kids and adults.

Price- INR 539/-

Ancient Living Daadi Native game

A board game testing skills in strategy and planning. Played by two players. Suitable for children over five and adults. A strategy alignment game where the aim primarily is to get as many points as possible by getting three coins in a row.

Price- INR 750/-

Youreka Business Game Multicolour

A game that teaches children the concepts of buying, selling and trading. The game of buying, selling, trading & mortgaging improves your kid’s curiosity.

Price- INR 899/-

Ekta Roller Housie Board Game with 48 Reusable Cards

Roller Housie is complete family entertainment! The Roller Housie set includes everything you need for hours of family entertainment. Turn the handle of the machine and call out the number of the ball that drops out.

Price- INR 660/-