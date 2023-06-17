Embrace The Sun In Style With These Beach Essentials As Summer Draws To A Close

Alas! Summer sun can’t last forever, and it is almost time to bid goodbye to sunny days and sandy beaches. However, that doesn’t mean one can’t savor every moment and make the most of their remaining beach time in style. Here is a list of must-haves that will help you enjoy the last days of summer while looking like a true beach babe. From chic beachwear to trendy accessories, we’ve got you covered for a memorable end of summer.

Never forget summer’s secret weapon

We all know the golden rule - Skin first, makeup second! Protect your skin from damaging UV rays, prioritize sun protection and nourishing skin care by choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF. Not only will this keep your skin healthy in the long run but will also make you look radiant as ever. Either look for products with an in-built SPF or choose from the variety of options available at Aqualogica, Clinique or Dot & Key. Accessorize to mesmerize

Enhance your beach outfits by pairing them with delicate accessories from Michael Kors and Skagen that will add a hint of shine and seaside charm. For a radiant and beachy style, opt for items in gold or silver tones. Layered bracelets are another accessory you can use to complete your boho-chic look. Make waves with a sizzling wardrobe

‘Seas’ the day by choosing a monokini in a statement colour, a sophisticated print, or go all out with whimsical cut-outs and elaborate strap patterns. Another well-liked option that offers both comfort and a fashionable look is high-waisted bikini bottoms teamed with bandeau or crop-top style tops. You will be spoilt for choice with the array of stunning options available at Summer Somewhere, Papaya Swimwear and Tizzi. Go from ordinary to extraordinary with on-trend sunglasses

Look for frames with a sporty look that are streamlined and elegant and If you have sunbathing on the agenda, consider opting for the ones with polarized lenses to ensure UV protection and reduced glare. Infact, don’t compromise on either - combine functionality with style by choosing for the perfect sunglasses from Rayban and Vogue eyewear.