End Your Weekend On A High Note With These Monsoon Special Cocktails, Recipes Inside

The Monday blues are going to hit all of us soon and ahead of that one must shed of the monotony of the week gone by and embrace all that is coming forth. Before the start of the next week, one should feel refreshed from the very core but given the fact that the monsoon season is on, it is for sure difficult to step out and go clubbing, right? However, popular opinions state that cocktails are always the perfect mood boosters.

Do not worry about looking for the perfect recipes, because we have the most amazing monsoon cocktail recipes for you. These cocktails will help you end the weekend on a rather fun and high note that too from the comfort of your homes. Check it out-

Kou-Yo

It is an easy to make yet flavourful combination of Roku with honey, orange and sansho pepper – the quintessential spice used in many Japanese preparations and is one of the six key unique botanicals that make up the botanical mix for Roku.

Ingredients:

Roku Gin 45ml

Honey Water 20ml

Orange Juice 40ml

Lime Juice 25ml

Sansho Pepper Powder - A pinch for garnish over the drink

Method: Shaken & Strain

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Sansho Pep

Berry Julep

The sweetest monsoon cocktail to serve your sweet tooth. Try this recipe for an afternoon brunch or evening gossip session and to be the master blender of the night!

Ingredients:

1.5 part of Bourbon

0.5 part raspberry syrup

0.5 part blueberry syrup

0.5 part lemon juice

Method:Shake Serve over ice and garnish with mint and berries.

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Mint and Berries

Hot Whisky

An exquisite treat with a delicious aroma wafting from the warm glass. It can be enjoyed in many different ways, going nicely with a great variety of toppings like citrus.

Ingredients:

1/3rd to 1/4th quarter of the glass of Whisky

Hot Water

Method: Warm a heat-resistant glass by filling it with hot water. Once warm, fill the warm glass with one-third to one-quarter of Suntory Whisky Toki. Add 2-3 times that amount of water. Stir gently with a bar spoon and enjoy.

Glassware: Tea Cup

Garnish: Citrus Twist