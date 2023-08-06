Endosphères Skin Therapy: All You Need To Know

Endosphères Therapy, also known as Endosphères Skin Therapy or Compressive Microvibration Therapy, is a non-invasive aesthetic treatment designed to improve the appearance of the skin and body. It utilizes a device equipped with multiple rotating spheres that emit microvibrations to target different layers of the skin and underlying tissues. This therapy aims to stimulate blood circulation, lymphatic drainage, and collagen production, which can lead to improved skin texture, reduced cellulite, and overall skin tightening. It’s often used for body contouring, skin toning, and addressing various skin concerns.

“Endospheres therapy is a non-invasive method for face and body contouring. It works on the unique, patented principle of compressive micro vibration. There is a probe which has 55 silicon spheres arranged in a honeycombed pattern. This probe has sensors built in which help to detect the body’s tissue resistance and amount of cellulite. Therefore, it is the world’s only device which is able to really feel and sense your body,” says Dr Ishan Sardesai, Aesthetic & ENT Surgeon.

Benefits

“It helps to reduce cellulite, wrinkles, tighten loose skin and tone the muscles all at the same time. It can be used anywhere on the body as well as the face and neck. In addition, since it activates the lymphatic drainage system and blood circulation, it helps to reduce chronic pain, bloating and heaviness in the legs,” adds Dr Sardesai.

The other great thing about this technology is that there are absolutely no side effects and no downtime. In fact, it feels very relaxing like a deep tissue massage. “It even releases endorphins in the body after the procedure which promote a sense of well-being. However, since it is working on the regional blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, we avoid the procedure in those who are on blood thinners and during pregnancy and lactation. It can be safely done 6 months after delivery,” states Dr Sardesai.

It is not painful and non-invasive. It is not a machine for weight loss but for contouring, toning and shaping the body. To lose weight, a good diet and regular exercise is the solution.

The treatment is definitely worth investing in as it is extremely effective in reducing cellulite, wrinkles and to tone the muscles. “It is one of the few devices which is not only for cosmetic purposes but also provides a large number of wellness benefits. It gives long lasting results which can be even more long lasting if combined with a good lifestyle and regular maintenance sessions. Usually a treatment course involves 12 sessions (2-3 times/week) and is very cost effective especially when compared to other body contouring devices,” signs off Dr Sardesai.