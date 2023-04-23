English Language Day 2023: History, Significance and Quotes to Share

ENGLISH LANGUAGE DAY 2023: English Language Day is an annual observance. Marked on April 23, this day serves as a poignant reminder of the significant role that language plays in fostering cultural exchange and bringing people together. It also honours and celebrates the achievements of each of the six UN working languages. It emphasizes the need to develop fluency in the English language, which opens up avenues for education, business, and personal growth in a world that is increasingly interconnected.

The objective of English Language Day is to promote multilingualism and to encourage the use of English as a means of communication, especially in a world that is becoming more globalized with each passing day.

English Language Day: History

In 2010, the Department of Global Communications decided to observe April 23 as English Language Day. UNESCO established the annual observance to promote the use of the English language as a means of international communication and to celebrate its cultural heritage.

The date- April 23 was chosen to coincide with the birthday of William Shakespeare, the world-renowned playwright and poet, who is considered one of the most important figures in the development of the English language.

The establishment of English Language Day was part of UNESCO’s efforts to promote multilingualism and cultural diversity, recognizing the importance of language in bridging cultural gaps and facilitating global communication. Activities and events organized around the world include educational seminars, cultural exhibitions, language competitions, and other initiatives aimed at promoting the use of the English language and celebrating its cultural heritage.

English Language Day: Significance

This Day holds great significance as it promotes the use of English as a vital tool for effective communication and cultural exchange. The language is widely spoken across the globe and is acknowledged as the primary language for international diplomacy, business, and communication.

The observance of this day underscores the importance of learning and mastering the English language in order to effectively participate in the global community, expand one’s knowledge, and harness the opportunities it offers.

Celebrating English Language Day provides a platform to promote the diversity and richness of this language and its cultural heritage, and to encourage individuals to use language as a means of understanding and building relationships with people from different cultures and backgrounds.

English Language Day: Quotes To Share

“The English language is nobody’s special property. It is the property of the imagination: it is the property of the language itself." - Derek Walcott “Language is the road map of a culture. It tells you where its people come from and where they are going." - Rita Mae Brown “To have another language is to possess a second soul." - Charlemagne “English is not a language. It’s three languages wearing a trenchcoat pretending to be one." - Unknown “The English language is like a broad river on whose bank a few favoured people are privileged to stand. The great mass of humanity, on the other hand, stands on the opposite shore." - Cyril Connolly

