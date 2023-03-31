Enhance Your Wealth and Success: Vastu Tips for Setting Up Your Home or Office

Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian architectural science, offers practical guidelines for designing and building spaces that promote harmony, health, and prosperity. By following the principles of Vastu, one can ensure that their home or office is in harmony with nature, the five elements, and cosmic energy, which can help attract positive energy and good fortune.

From the right direction for the entrance to the placement of furniture and color schemes, these various aspects can impact the energy flow and influence your success.

Govind Dhawan, Founder, Elite Spaces says, “Home or office is the starting place of love, hope, and dreams. In my opinion, Vastu begins with the right placement of walls, paint, decor, and much more. Its amalgamation will ensure financial prosperity and improve a person’s holistic well-being. The takeaways that I’ve learned over the past years have played a chief role in my design and execution.”

Whether you are setting up a new office or renovating your home, incorporating these Vastu tips can help create a positive and productive environment that enhances your prosperity and well-being.

Kunal Sharma, Founder and CEO, Flipspaces adds, “In the context of design and build for an office interior workspace, the principles of Vastu can be applied in a few ways to ensure a harmonious and productive workplace which will exude success, prosperity along with a warm sense of positive energy.”

So, let’s get started and discover how you can bring the principles of Vastu into your space.

Dhawan’s Pro tip: When it comes to buying an office space, it should usually face the north direction. He notes down the other tips:

It’s best if the main entry point of the office faces north or east without any obstacles.

The correct stairway position as per Vastu is in the south or south-west direction, painted in light pastel shades.

Employees should face either north or east.

The ideal location for the reception is in the east or northeast direction to give clients a positive vibe.

A colour palette should have blue, green, white, cream, red, and pink.

The office owner’s cabin has to be placed in the south-west direction and face north while working. Consider placing jade plants, snake plants, or bamboo plants on your office desk, as they bring good luck and prosperity.

Avoid tables with glass tops or metal tables, as these are considered unlucky

Hence, it’s paramount to evoke the Vastu Shastra and cater to all elements within it to make a tidal and organised workspace free of any hindrances to financial prosperity.

Sharma shares a few of the benefits of following the principles of Vaastu in office interiors that may can include:

Improved productivity: A well-designed office space which is based on the principles of Vastu can promote energy which is positive and exude a work environment which leads to increased productivity and creativity among fellow colleagues. Collaboration: Following the principles of Vaastu can also help create a positive workspace which is also a harmonious work environment that fosters good rapport between colleagues and improves collaboration amongst different teams. Employee Health: Basic principles of Vaastu also helps to create a healthy and positive work environment that promotes physical wellbeing as well as a healthy mental workspace among employees. Financial success: The placement of certain key objects and furniture and furnishing can attract positive energy and bring financial success to the business overall.

