Enjoy Lip Smacking Mutton Seekh Kebab Rolls With This Recipe

Mutton Seekh Kebab roll is one dish that can be savoured at any time of the day. It can be eaten as a snack or main course. It is a go-to dish during the monsoon season for many. Seekh kebab rolls take inspiration from the traditional kathi rolls of West Bengal. It is a fusion of street food and classic Indian dish. Pieces of succulent grilled meats are cooked in aromatic and enticing Indian flavours. The pieces are then mixed in a yogurt-based sauce and wrapped in a soft flatbread with lettuce, and slices of onions.

The roll is best enjoyed with mint green chutney. Mutton Seekh Kebab offers a delightful experience. The amalgamation of tender mutton pieces with traditional aromatic spices gives mutton a delicious and smoky flavour. The innovative twist in the dish which is wrapping the mutton in soft flatbread is fun and offers a fulfilling experience. The dish is wholesome and capable of comforting the taste buds of any connoisseur. The texture of tender mutton pieces and the soft crust of the flatbread enjoyed with the tanginess of the mint-flavoured chutney can satiate any epicure.

Checkout the recipe for this tantalizing dish

Ingredients

Mutton Keema- 500 grams

Garama Masala- 2 grams

Crushed Jeera- 2 grams

Coriander powder- 3 grams

Haldi- 3 grams

Red Chilly powder- 3 grams

Green Cardamom powder- 3 grams

Ginger- 5 grams

Garlic- 5 grams

Salt- 2 grams

Cup of all-purpose flour - 1

Method