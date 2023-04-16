Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Bold Avatar In Black Netted Top And Leather Pants

Esha Gupta is a true trendsetter when it comes to fashion. If you want to recreate a daring look, her social media timeline is the perfect place to get inspiration. Whether she’s rocking a casual outfit, dressed up in festive colours or showing off her professional side in classy suits, Esha can pull off any look. Her exceptional sense of style is evident in the outfits she chooses for her photoshoots. Recently, Esha shared several pictures of herself wearing an all-black outfit that she pulled off flawlessly, further impressing her fans.

During the shoot, Esha donned a black mesh top, black leather pants, and a black oversized blazer for her overall look. The top had a plunging neckline, perforated details on the torso, and corset-like patterns. The leather pants accentuated her figure, while the blazer rounded off her look. Esha’s all-black outfit is something that can be easily worn at parties.

Esha added some extra touches to her outfit for the day by carrying a black leather sling bag by Miu Miu. To complete her look, she wore black ankle-high boots, along with gold earrings and a gold neck chain. Esha styled her hair into a clean bun with a middle part. She enhanced her look with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, and a nude shade of lipstick.

The actress consistently impresses her fans with her stunning posts. Recently, Esha shared some glimpses of herself wearing a white bustier top with a plunging neckline, combined with a pink pantsuit. To complete her ensemble, Esha carried a trendy purse from Christian Louboutin’s luxury line. She wore this outfit while attending an event to celebrate South Asian Women in Media. Esha’s makeup was coordinated with her clothing and featured a pink nude look. Her gorgeous post was praised by numerous celebrities and fans, who responded with a variety of emojis and kind comments.

On the professional front, Esha’s recent appearance was in the crime drama series Aashram, directed by Prakash Jha. In her upcoming projects, the actress will feature in Karthik’s action film File No 323, sharing screen space with Suniel Shetty and Anurag Kashyap.

