Esha Gupta Is Absolutely Killing It in a Sexy High-Slit Black Dress at IIFA; See Photos; See Photos

After her stunning outcomes at this year’s Cannes film festival, Esha Gupta is utterly winning and killing the fashion game. The IIFA Red Carpet has been completely taken up by the stunner at the moment. Gupta arrived tonight at the IIFA Awards on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi wearing an exquisite black outfit.

This time, Esha opted for a simple, black gown with gold embellishments that was both stylish and comfortable. Esha looked great in the floor-length gown with a high slit and stunning stripes on one end; one hand had no sleeves and the other had full sleeves; the dress is absolutely out of the ordinary, and Esha is really smashing it.

Check out her complete look right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Once again, Esha opted for extremely subtle makeup, going for a look that is not overly dramatic but is yet fully on point with her mauve lip colour and finely defined black kohl eyes. This time, she left the middle of her hair parted open, allowing strands to flow down her shoulders. She again opted for very simple accessories, wearing nothing but a lovely pair of white earrings.

Esha truly took over the fashion scene last week with each and every look she made at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Whether she appeared on the red carpet, was spotted by the French Riveria, or was spotted on the Martinez stairs, she had completely won over hearts with her casual, comfortable, yet incredibly stylish outfits and makeup.