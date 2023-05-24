Esha Gupta Strikes a Chic Look in a Beautiful Blue Bodycon Dress; See Photos

Esha Gupta is pictured in the most recent photos from the Cannes Film Festival wearing a sky-blue pattern and a black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. Esha Gupta, the hottest celebrity in Bollywood, is renowned for lighting up the internet with her seductive photos dressed in chic attire. She is now in the French Riviera as a member of the Indian delegation attending the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress has been stirring up controversy in the French metropolis with her glitzy appearance. The actress treated her admirers by sharing her most recent outfit for the Cannes Film Festival on her Instagram account.

Check out her outfit right here:

Esha Gupta makes a stylish entrance in a figure-hugging blue tulle dress as she attends the Cannes International Film Festival for the first time this year. Esha Gupta chose her outfit of the day from the Italian apparel label Julfer Milano’s collection. Esha Gupta accessorised her chic dress with strappy heels from Christian Louboutin’s high-end collection. Esha Gupta walks like a true boss lady while carrying a pink handbag and a pair of large sunglasses. She uses the street as her runway.

The actress made her red carpet debut earlier in a delicate pink dress with a thigh-high split that made a statement. The dress, created by Nicolas Jebran, had a sheer neckline embellished with tiny white flower embellishments or lace, and a slit that nearly reached her waist. She chose to accessorise her Cannes outfit with a set of glittering earrings, statement rings, and white high heels in addition to minimal makeup and low bun hairstyle.

Esha Gupta is one of the prominent individuals who draws attention with her Instagram postings. Esha typically exudes oomph with her appearance and attire. The actress, who redefines hotness, frequently tweets photos of herself showing off her exquisite abs, hourglass figure, and gorgeous curves.

Esha Gupta, who made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 in 2012, most recently appeared in the Aashram 3 movie starring Bobby Deol. In addition to Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury, the web series is directed by Prakash Jha.