Esha Gupta Totally Took Over the Fashion World at Cannes 2023; Glamorous, Gorgeous and on Point

Cannes, for years has been the hub to celebrate not only films but iconic fashion moments too. The most prestigious film festival in the world this year saw Indian stars putting their most fashionable foot forward. There were a plethora of debutants, one being the glamorous Esha Gupta. Over the years her style picks have only gone on to be superior, in perfect tandem with the ongoing trends. She has lived up to the expectations by acing noteworthy looks and making fashionistas take notes too. The actress sure made heads turn as she opted for some of the most sartorial choices that featured midi dresses, dreamy gowns, bodycon numbers - to name a few. Her wardrobe picks had high-end International brands ranging from Nicolas Jebran for her Cannes red carpet appearances. Her other picks included elite designers such as Galvan London, Fendi, Magda Butrym and Julfermilano.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Her stylist too hailed from LA who sure got the memo on how to make the clothes suit her svelte frame and look flattering. The actress has been touching new horizons and expanding with multiple appearances in the last few

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Soon after Cannes, she headed to IIFA Awards and she didn’t disappoint there either. Her IIFA look featured a Tony Ward stunning black cut-out gown. Hopping onto the bandwagon of risqué slits, the gown had gorgeous encrustments in gold and the silhouette looked appealing as she carried off the look effortlessly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta has always been known for making some noteworthy fashion choices. As fit and fabulous as she looks, it takes every ounce of confidence to flaunt curated looks that are rounded off with utmost panache. In the last few days, she has indeed proved that her style statements are one to bookmark and it has left fashion critics’ mighty impressed, to say the least.