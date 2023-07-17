Essential Oils To Camphor, 7 Natural Ways To Keep Mosquitoes Away

Mosquitoes in homes are a common problem and especially in monsoon season, the situation gets worse. Normally, in households, people prefer using coils, insect repellent sprays and liquids to get rid of mosquitoes, but they are high in chemicals, which may cause breathing problems. Instead, there are some natural ways that work perfectly in getting rid of mosquitoes without causing any harm to humans or nature. Here are some natural ways to keep mosquitoes away:

Mosquito repellent plants

Plants like lavender, lemongrass, basil, rosemary and catnip are poisonous to insects and mosquitoes, so simply planting them at the entry points of your home can help the tiny creatures away. Citronella and lemongrass are used as natural insect repellents as both have citronella compounds, which help conceal the smell of lactic acid and carbon dioxide, which mosquitoes use to find prey.

Avoid stagnant water

Mosquitoes prefer to hover around still water and also to lay their eggs, so always take precautions and never let water stagnate in open areas like your garden, old unused plants, or open boxes, containers, etc., as these are the areas where mosquitoes can easily multiply.

Alcohol

Mosquitoes despise the smell of alcohol and beer, and keeping liquor in a glass or dish helps keep mosquitoes away from the surroundings.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a strong remedy to keep mosquitoes away. Combining it with other ingredients makes it a powerful spray. Blending equal proportions of witch hazel and apple cider vinegar, adding some essential oils, keeping it in a spray bottle and using it around the day help keep mosquitoes away.

Use essential oils

Lavender oil and tea tree oil are efficient repellents as mosquitoes despise the smell of these oils. You can spread them around your home and even apply them to clothes which keep the tiny mosquitoes away.

Keep cloves and sliced lemons

Mosquitoes do not like the smell of citrus fruits and cloves, and keeping a lemon stuffed with cloves in the corners of homes helps in killing them and is one of the safest and most natural ways to keep mosquitoes away from homes.

Use camphor

Camphor is available in different formulations and lighting the camphor and shutting all the doors helps in making a mosquito-free room in 30 minutes. Keeping a tablet of camphor in a bowl of water is also a method that is effective in keeping insects away.