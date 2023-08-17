Eucalyptus: Nature’s Way Of Healing Cough And Cold

While monsoons bring relief from the blazing heat, it also makes the environment conducive for cold and flu viruses to infect us. However, nature has a way to help combat the flu. Eucalyptus is a fast-growing evergreen tree with over 400 different species of Eucalyptus known. Indian Ayurveda, Chinese and other European medicine have used Eucalyptus oil for thousands of years to treat a range of conditions. Known for its healing and remedial properties, Eucalyptus is surely something that should be incorporated to help you get by the monsoon period. Dr Yong Chiat Wong, Group Head Scientist, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health explains how eucalyptus can be used effectively by every individual to manage cough and cold.

Eucalyptus Essential Oil:

Out of the 400 different species of Eucalyptus known, the species Eucalyptus globulus, is the main source of eucalyptus oil used widely. Leaves are steam distilled to extract the oil. This oil is colorless with a strong, sweet, woody scent and composed of a blend of several compounds with 1,8-cineole, also known as eucalyptol, being the major component. Eucalyptus oil is an excellent choice to relieve respiratory problems and helps with congestion. During the monsoons, having eucalyptus oil preparations handy surely helps to provide relief in stuffy nose and congestive cough giving comfort.

Balms/ Rubs containing Eucalyptus oil:

Topical rubs typically contain a blend of herbal ingredients like menthol, camphor and eucalyptus oil in a base material, usually petroleum jelly. The topical application of rubs containing eucalyptus oil helps to relieve symptoms of cough and cold. Eucalyptus oil is an expectorant and assists in phlegm removal. Eucalyptus oil has rubefacient action causing a sensation of warmth to help relieve body aches due to cold.

Eucalyptus Tea:

Eucalyptus owns several medicinal properties that may act as one of the best remedy in fighting against infection and flu. The eucalyptus leaves give a soothing effect and provide multiple benefits to the body. Prepare a cup of tea in hot water and add a few fresh or dried Eucalyptus leaves to it. Strain and enjoy the goodness of the tea.

Eucalyptus Steam Inhalation:

Steam inhalation is an essential home remedy that can be done during the monsoons to manage cold and flu. Adding a few drops of eucalyptus oil a bowl of hot water (not boiling) during steam inhalation helps with quick/ fast relief from blocked nose/ nasal congestion. Make sure you cover your head with a cloth or towel while inhaling as it will ensure better results. Ensure safe use when you do steam inhalation on a flat surface (not on the lap) to avoid burning hazard. Children must be supervised at all times.

Eucalyptus Massage Oil:

Eucalyptus infused massage oil can help relieve congestion and cough along with body pain. Eucalyptus-containing massage oil has analgesic property that help reduce inflammation and provides a soothing effect to the body. You can gently massage the oil on your chest to get relieve from heavy congestion and feel at ease. You can also try adding a few drops of coconut or olive oil while massaging.

Whether it is for an inhalation or massage, Eucalyptus oil can be your perfect partner for your monsoon woes. So, embrace the goodness of Eucalyptus oil and make it a part of your preparation for the rainy days!

Speak to your health care provider if you have questions. When using any cough and cold medicine, always read label before use. Use as directed. If symptoms persist, see your doctor.