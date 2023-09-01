Ever Thought Of Adding Meat Masala To Rajma? Try It Out With This Recipe

It is quite easy to get bored of cooking the same rajma recipe over and over again. To overcome that, we all often experiment with other ingredients to enhance the taste and flavour of the dish. It is only after experimenting do we come up with our secret masala. So, if you are looking for ways to secretly up the taste quotient of your recipe and leave everyone licking their fingers after the meal, then try adding meat masala to the recipe. If you are a vegetarian, you have nothing to be worried about, as meat masala contains only spices that add an extra punch to the food.

If you are worried about how it may taste, rest assured that it will be lip-smacking. Whether you like spicy food or not, meat masala will change your culinary experience. To make rajma with meat masala you will need half a kilo rajma, 2 finely chopped onions, 6 chopped tomatoes, 2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste, 1 teaspoon of turmeric, 2 teaspoons of red chilli powder, 1 tablespoon of coriander powder, garam masala and meat masala each. You will also need 2 black elaichi, 2 tablespoons of ghee and salt.

Recipe-

Make sure you keep the rajma soaked in water overnight. Next day, in a vessel, heat the water, boil it and then add the kidney beans to it. Let it boil for 10 to 15 minutes so that it becomes soft.

Strain the water and shift the kidney beans to a pressure cooker. Add black elaichi and salt as per your taste and keep it on medium flame

After two whistles, minimise the flame and let it cook.

In a separate pan, put desi ghee and heat it. Add ginger-garlic paste and finely chopped onions. Keep stirring it till it turns brown.

Add tomato puree and red chilli powder and mix it. Then, add garam masala, coriander powder, meat masala and other spices with some salt and cook properly.

Next, add the boiled kidney beans to the cooked masala and add water. Let it boil.

After cooking for a few minutes, take it off from the flame and add fresh chopped coriander leaves.