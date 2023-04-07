Experiencing Anxiety or Mood Swing? Nutritionist Reveals Best Food for Good Brain Health

In the world of social media, many of them often complain of brain fatigue, brain fog, or limited attention span. It has become of prime importance to give the brain the nourishment it needs. The right food is the greatest way to achieve the best mental health. There are many ways to improve memory and concentration and one of them is eating the right kind of food. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in her recent post, gives tips on how to improve brain health. She also suggested some nutritious food options that will help address commonly observed issues like irritation, low self-esteem, mood swings and anxiety.

In the caption, she wrote, “Food nourishes the body and the brain. If you have been eating incorrectly, the effects of nutritional deficiencies are often reflected in mental symptoms. In fact, deficiencies of any vitamin and mineral can show up first as impaired memory, and lack of concentration, followed by moodiness, the feeling of lack of self-worth, and an undernourished mind.” She shared some vitamins and herbs that have been proven by researchers to be useful in treating mental health worries.

Vitamins like B1, B12, B6, C, and Folic acid are a good remedy for issues like mood swings, palpitations, weakness, and confusion, she says, In Minerals, she suggests magnesium, calcium, zinc, sodium, and potassium are essential to beat brain fatigue and to advance brain functions. She also wrote about St John’s Wort herb which works as an anti-depressant and is often used in curing depression. Kava-Kava is an antidote to depression caused by menopause, she assured, she also informed that this herb helps manage anxiety. Further, she wrote about the mood-boosting Gingko Biloba leaves. Anjali opines they have feel-good neurotransmitters or what they call serotonin.

Anjali Mukerjee’s Post on Good Brain Health:

Anjali Mukerjee also threw a word of caution on the right way of using these herbs. She also advised her followers to not blindly consume any of these herbs. She wrote, “Most herbs taken under proper guidance have minimal or no side effects. However, we are all different, so each one of us can be affected in different ways. Herbs work best when taken in the combination with other herbs, vitamins, minerals, correct food intake and proper counseling sessions involving psychotherapy.”

