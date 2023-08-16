Expert Explains 3 Health Benefits Of Consuming Drumsticks

Drumsticks are a daily household vegetable in India. This food item is majorly used in sambar and is also well known for its health benefits. These are good sources of vitamins, phosphorus, calcium and iron. Many people also consume its leaves and flowers for a nutrient-rich diet. The powder prepared from its leaves is also often used as a food supplement.

Drumsticks are also full of anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antiviral elements. Dr Jitendra Sharma, Ayurvedacharya of Balrampur Hospital, Lucknow, explains the three health benefits of Drumsticks which can help people who are suffering from diabetes and arthritis.

Beneficial For Diabetes: People who are diabetic should add drumsticks to their diet to control their blood sugar levels. The presence of riboflavin vitamins in this food item helps in breaking down carbohydrates into glucose, which eventually produces energy for our body. The pods, leaves and flowers of the drumsticks also contain various proteins. To avoid or control diabetes, it is advised to add drumsticks to your diet.

Beneficial For Sciatica-Arthritis: Drumsticks contain iron and calcium which increases the strength of the bones. It is beneficial for sciatic nerve pain which often troubles us in the form of joint and body pain. According to Dr Jitendra Sharma, the powder from the bark of the Drumstick tree is very beneficial for joint pain. It helps you in feeling relieved. By doing this, one can also get rid of the problem of Kapha and Vata dosh in our bodies. This includes brittle bones, dry skin, weak joints and other related health problems in our body.

Reduce Weight: It can also help in reducing the weight of our body. Drumsticks can decrease fat formation in the body and improve fat breakdown. The Chlorogenic acid found in this vegetable helps in this process. If you are suffering from obesity or feel like gaining weight, then it is suggested that you increase the intake of Drumsticks in your diet. You should also consult any health professional before increasing the intake of this vegetable in your diet.