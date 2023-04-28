Expert Explains The Side Effects Of Curd

Curd is made by fermenting milk with lactic acid bacteria and this makes it highly beneficial for the body due to its high protein content and other nutrients. It is also considered a healthy food item due to its numerous health benefits, including improving digestion, boosting immunity and promoting healthy skin. One of its significant advantages is its probiotic nature that boosts the number of good bacteria in the body. Curd is a rich source of calcium, vitamin B12, potassium and magnesium with 100 grams containing 3.5 grams of protein and several other nutrients. Its excellent quality as a probiotic is one of its most remarkable features, providing the body with a plethora of beneficial bacteria.

Although curd has many benefits, overconsumption of it can be harmful to some individuals. According to Ayurveda, excessive intake of curd can lead to digestive issues like bloating and gas due to its heavy nature. However, we talked to Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, who is the Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Apollo Hospitals in Bangalore, to understand the allopathic perspective on this matter.

Does curd increase gas-bloating?

According to Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Ayurveda suggests that curd is a heavy food item, and excessive consumption can harm individuals with preexisting stomach problems by causing gas and bloating. However, there are no studies supporting such claims in allopathic medicine. Curd is considered an excellent source of probiotics and is recommended for weight loss due to its high content of beneficial bacteria that improve gut health. In general, the curd is not harmful, and only a small number of people may experience digestive issues from consuming it. Dr Rohatgi recommends adding a dash of asafoetida to curd to counteract any potentially harmful effects for those who experience discomfort.

Arthritis pain

Arthritis is a complex condition that involves inflammation and pain in the joints, and many factors can contribute to its development and severity, including genetics, lifestyle and diet. According to Ayurveda, consuming curd can aggravate arthritis pain as it increases uric acid in the body, which can lead to the accumulation of purines in the joints. However, Dr Rohatgi clarified that there is no scientific evidence to support this claim in allopathy. She stated that curd consumption is not linked to arthritis pain and that there is no mention of it in allopathic literature.

