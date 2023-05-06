Expert Explains Why Women Can't Lose Weight As Quickly As Men

Every person wants to look fit and achieve their dream figure or physique. In most cases, it has been seen that males and females follow the same routine for weight loss, yet women find it more difficult to achieve their goals. Today, let us uncover the possible reasons behind this cause.

Under the special series on weight loss started by News18, today we will consult dietitian Kamini Kumari on why it is more difficult for women to lose weight. Also, what are the factors that play the key role of supporting elements for weight loss? Let us tell you that Dietician Kamini Kumari provides her services in Manas, Satya, and Fortis Hospitals.

The weight loss journey is different:

Generally, it has been found that men lose weight faster than women. This is because the weight loss journey of men and women is not the same. Fat deposition is more in women than in men, thus making it difficult for them to burn it. Also, fats in women are deposited either in papaya shape or peel shape. This means the lower body of women is heavy. While in men fat is deposited mostly in apple shape which can be easily shed by working out.

Lack of time

Women also face the problem of lack of time. They bear several responsibilities of house, family, and children. The working women, who take care of both their home and their job face the same thing. Because of this, she finds it difficult to take out time for herself to work out, unlike men. This is also a reason why men lose weight faster than women.

The habit of nibbling,

Nibbling is a habit where you constantly eat something or the other. This is also a major reason for women who are not able to lose their weight quickly. They also have the habit of having tea or coffee, which adds up to extra calories in their bodies

Can’t focus on diet

Women find it very difficult to maintain a proper diet, one of the possible reasons for not being able to lose weight quickly. These problems lead to slower weight loss in women than in men.

Dinner and routine are not fixed,

When you are on a weight loss journey, it is very important to maintain a schedule of your meals, which women find difficult to maintain because of their work or household chores. It is very important to prioritise your eating habits to stay fit. Thus, it is advised to eat your dinner till 8 o clock at night for better metabolism.

This is beneficial not only for women but for everyone. Along with this, to lose weight and stay fit and fine, it is also necessary to have a routine for yourself. Maintaining a proper diet chart, and exercise can also help in weight loss to a great extent.

