Expert Reveals 4 Things To Do Before Sleeping To Maintain Blood Sugar Levels
1-MIN READ

Expert Reveals 4 Things To Do Before Sleeping To Maintain Blood Sugar Levels

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 18:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Sound sleep is very important to maintain healthy sugar levels.

Eating 7 soaked almonds before sleeping at night can be beneficial in controlling diabetes.

Many many people suffer from either type 1 or type 2 diabetes these days. People with diabetes need to be very cautious with their food habits and they also have to regularly check their blood sugar levels and accordingly maintain their diet. It is a serious condition that can lead to various complications if left untreated or poorly managed, such as heart disease, kidney disease, nerve damage, vision problems and lower limb amputation. However, with proper treatment and self-care, people with diabetes can live healthy and fulfilling lives.

Here are 4 things that diabetic patients should follow to keep their blood sugar levels in check. Know it from the expert nutritionist Lavneet Batra. In her Insta post, Batra explained that sound sleep is very important for maintaining healthy sugar levels. Along with it, do these 4 things before sleeping, and you will see the results.

Chamomile Tea - Chamomile tea is a popular herbal tea made from the dried flowers of the chamomile plant. It has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for various ailments and is known for its calming and soothing effect. A cup of chamomile tea before sleeping at night can be very beneficial for you. It also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which can be very helpful in controlling blood sugar levels.

Almonds soaked in water – We all know that almonds are rich in nutrients. Eating 7 soaked almonds before sleeping at night can be beneficial. Almonds contain magnesium and tryptophan which improves the quality of sleep. After eating this, you feel full and hence you stop craving anything.

Soaked fenugreek seeds- We all know about the medicinal properties of fenugreek seeds. Fenugreek seeds have hypoglycemic properties which help in reducing the blood sugar level in the body. Soaked fenugreek seeds can manage the sugar level before sleeping at night.

Vajrasana- Yogasana can also be very helpful to maintain blood sugar. Performing Vajrasana before sleeping reduces both blood pressure and blood sugar level, as well as improves circulation.

In conclusion, eating a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco use, managing stress and getting adequate sleep can help manage your diabetes.

