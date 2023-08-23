Expert Shares 5 Benefits Of Nimboli For Hair And Kidney Health

The neem tree holds a revered position in Ayurveda for its abundant health benefits. Its medicinal benefits date back to ancient times, and notably, every component of the tree boasts considerable advantages. Of these, the neem fruit, referred to as Nimboli, holds particular significance.

Nimboli is celebrated for its wide range of advantages, from hair care to kidney health. Dr Jitendra Sharma, an Ayurvedic specialist based at Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow, provides insights about the significant benefits of Nimboli.

Neem fruit is abundant in components like protein, vitamin C, and carotene. Furthermore, it harbours natural antibacterial and antiseptic elements, delivering a host of benefits to the body.

Prevents Kidney and Prostate diseases

Neem seed and leaf tea are valued for their health benefits, especially in addressing kidney issues. It has been a trusted remedy for kidney problems. To prepare the tea, boil 2-3 neem fruits and 3-4 leaves in water, and strain it to consume. Regular consumption can alleviate kidney and prostate problems.

Protecting hair from infection

Nimboli, or neem seeds, are highly effective for various hair problems. For individuals grappling with hair fall and dandruff, consuming neem seeds yields noteworthy benefits. They possess anti-parasitic, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties, safeguarding hair from infections. The presence of protein, vitamin C, and carotene further aids hair health.

Help in the prevention of Malaria

Nimboli seeds have many medicinal benefits notably as a potent remedy for malaria. It’s worth noting that grinding and utilizing neem seeds can aid in malaria prevention. Additionally, applying oil extracted from nimboli acts as a deterrent against mosquito bites. This underlines why neem fruits are effective in lowering the risk of malaria.

Keep skin healthy

The oil extracted from nimboli has been harnessed for years to tackle skin problems. Applying this oil to the face or affected areas can enhance skin radiance. Thanks to their antifungal and antiseptic properties, neem seeds are valuable for addressing a range of skin issues like eczema, psoriasis, and acne.

Keep teeth healthy

For ages, neem has been acknowledged for its dental cleansing attributes. The natural antibacterial and antiseptic components within neem play a pivotal role in upholding oral hygiene. Additionally, the application of Nimboli oil proves beneficial for addressing swollen gums or tooth decay.